CHEYENNE (WNE) — With the oil market in turmoil, many Americans have seen a substantial drop in prices at the gas pump over the last few weeks. But those price drops have yet to materialize at most gas stations in Cheyenne.
Over the past week, nationwide gas prices have hit a new low for the year, sitting at $2.20 per gallon as of Thursday, according to AAA data. Meanwhile, in a majority of gas stations around Cheyenne, per-gallon prices were about 20 cents higher the same day.
In recent years, Wyoming's gas prices have consistently lagged behind national market trends. But this month, the gap also can be explained by dropping demand for gas as Americans temporarily recede into their homes due to the coronavirus.
Mark Larson, executive vice president of the Wyoming-Colorado Petroleum Marketers Association, predicted some gasoline vendors, including those in Wyoming, are stuck with higher-priced inventory from before the price drop while demand for gasoline wanes as people stay home due to COVID-19.
Underpinning all of those price-driving factors is location. Major cities typically see their prices come down faster, as oil companies focus distribution on more highly populated areas. While Wyoming's pump prices were roughly 20 cents cheaper than in neighboring states like Colorado and Nebraska, state chief economist Wenlin Liu said Cheyenne residents should expect gas prices to reach similar levels in the coming weeks.
