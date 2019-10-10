RIVERTON (WNE) — Accused of a first-degree murder that occurred 36 years ago, Riverton resident Willie Moore, 61, has refused to sign his extradition papers to be transferred to the jurisdiction of Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter for prosecution.
With Moore's refusal, the next step is for Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt to issue a governor's warrant for extradition, which will petition Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon to verify Moore's identity, before court processes can continue.
If Moore is found to be the same man wanted by the state of Oklahoma for first-degree murder, the court's processing of a governor's warrant merely delays the extradition.
Moore appeared Monday in Lander Circuit Court for the second time since being arrested by Fremont County Sheriff's deputies Sept. 20.
The arrest was the conclusion of three years' contact between the local sheriff's office and a cold-case detective team from Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Tulsa investigators suspect Moore for the 1983 murder of Anthony Baltes.
Tulsa Police Department cold-case files state that Anthony Baltes was discovered deceased due to blunt-force trauma in a Tulsa motel room, Sept.16,1983.
His car was parked near the scene, and investigators say robbery appeared to be the motive.
FSO agents interviewed Moore in 2016, then waited three years to make the arrest while the investigation continued in Oklahoma. A multi-county grand jury indicted Moore Sept. 20.
At his initial appearance Sept. 23, Moore spoke of the murder charge to Lander Circuit Court Judge Robert Denhardt, saying "I didn't have nothing to do with that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.