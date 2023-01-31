$5M doesn’t buy much infrastructure
From the Jan. 24 Buffalo Bulletin:
A lack of housing — affordable and otherwise — is a significant problem in Johnson County and the state.
Available housing in Johnson County is scarce and expensive.
On Tuesday, there were only 37 single-family homes for sale in Johnson County, according to the multi-list service. Only six were listed for less than $300,000; 18 were listed for more than $500,000.
The high cost of housing is already causing hiring issues here. Two of the county’s largest employers, Johnson County Healthcare Center and Johnson County School District No. 1, have repeatedly expressed frustration that a lack of housing has made hiring difficult — even hiring for professional, salaried positions.
To that end, the Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections & Political Subdivisions Committee had identified “workforce housing” as its second highest-priority.
Gov. Mark Gordon asked the Joint Appropriations Committee for $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act relief money for unmet housing needs to create a grant for low- and middle-income housing projects. It would have been administered by the Wyoming Community Development Authority.
But, the JAC nixed that idea, in part due to concerns about getting the program off the ground. Relief money has to be obligated by 2024 and spent by 2026, and that timeline made lawmakers uneasy.
The Wyoming Economic Development Association and a coalition of Wyoming residents working to address housing issues subsequently sent letters to the committee asking it to reconsider.
Last week, Rep. Trey Sherwood, R-Laramie, brought an amendment to create a new infrastructure grant for $5 million in ARPA funds to be set aside for new infrastructure. The $5 million could be used to fund things like water, sewer and utilities projects. The money couldn’t be used for construction, land or administrative costs.
Infrastructure grants could be very helpful. For communities to grow, they must extend utilities out to the new housing developments. And with materials costs on the rise, that’s getting more and more difficult for developers to afford.
But $5 million doesn’t buy much infrastructure.
When the state announced $50 million ARPA funds for aging water infrastructure, the State Land Investment Board received 113 project applications totalling more than $225 million. The board ended up approving 26 projects. At an average rate of $1.99 million per project, fewer than three municipalities would stand to benefit from the grant program.
Given those economic realities, it’s hard to imagine that $5 million makes any sort of appreciable difference to the state’s current housing situation.
This also makes it hard to believe that the JAC considers the high cost of housing in the state to be a priority.
Legislating for cable news and social media gets us nowhere
From the Jan. 29 Casper Star-Tribune:
Earlier this month, Wyoming received considerably more attention than normal from the national media. A group of lawmakers sponsored a resolution advocating for the phase out of electric vehicles in Wyoming by 2035. The measure was entirely symbolic, but that point seemed lost in much of the subsequent reporting and discussion. Instead, many people heard something simpler and more dramatic: Wyoming wants to ban electric vehicles.
Soon, the bills’ sponsors were showing up in news articles and cable news. They received attention from some of the country’s biggest media organizations: Fox News and the Washington Post. On social media sites, people from across the country debated the move. The bill itself went nowhere, but its authors declared victory. Message delivered, they beamed.
And while a message was certainly sent, it wasn’t the one that people outside the state heard. The lawmakers wanted to make a point that they were standing firmly behind the state’s fossil fuel industry. But the tenor of the discussion from outside our borders was different. People mocked the idea as inconsequential and wrongheaded.
The episode is reflective of the first few weeks of this year’s legislative session. We’ve seen bill after bill that focuses on national issues and plays well on social media. But those measures will do little, if anything, to solve the very real problems facing our state.
Consider the wave of education bills that are advancing through the Wyoming Legislature right now. There is one modeled after Florida’s “Don’t say gay” law. It would ban classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity for students in kindergarten through third grade, though that instruction isn’t actually happening right now. There’s multiple bills aimed at critical race theory, even though that too isn’t taught in Wyoming schools. There was even a bill that sought to roll back school rules on tried and true vaccines guarding against diseases like polio and measles.
Meanwhile, there is only one piece of legislation seeking to address one of the most worrying issues in education right now: teacher morale and retention. Last year, we learned that two-thirds of Wyoming teachers would quit if they could. We hear stories routinely about long tenured teachers leaving the profession. Why is it that lawmakers are devoting so much time to things that aren’t even taught here, while spending only a pittance focused on an actual crisis in public education?
We’ve also seen a growing erosion in what was traditionally thought of as the conservative philosophy on liberty and personal freedoms. For a long time, lawmakers touted the rights of private business owners. Now, some prominent conservatives are arguing, for example, that small business owners shouldn’t have the power to decide their own health and safety rules.
All the while, we have seen few bills focused on the future. Now is the time to quit legislating for cable news and instead focus on the issues that are ahead for our state and its citizens. Where is the innovation? Where is the plan for tomorrow?
Thankfully, there is time to change course. We have weeks to go in the session. There’s an opportunity to focus less on what will play well on social media and more on what will grow Wyoming’s economy and population. Gov. Mark Gordon, who is broadly popular and in his last term as governor, has the ability to push lawmakers to pay greater attention to issues that are hard but essential, like diversifying our economy and retaining more of our young people. It’s time to drop the distractions, worry less about social media success and focus more on solving Wyoming’s real problems.
Bravo to Youth for Justice students
From the Jan. 30 Cody Enterprise:
Over and over again, the question keeps resurfacing: Why aren’t more young people involved in politics?
Participating in politics is difficult and for many it’s not immediately clear how to actually engage in our complex political system.
So it’s nice to see a group of Cody High School students learning about the process and lobbying legislators about bills that mean something to them.
For nearly 25 years, Youth for Justice has encouraged students to participate in government, lobbying for bills at the state level.
It began as a social studies project that blossomed into something more. After a student died in a car rollover, advisor Deb White and several students began lobbying for a secondary seat belt law. It took two years of finding sponsors and lobbying at the legislature in Cheyenne before Brandon’s Law was passed.
Bills the group has supported include the Zero Tolerance Bill, Cyber Bullying Bill, Texting While Driving Bill, Jason Flatt Act (suicide prevention training for youth) and various Hathaway Scholarship bills.
This year, the CHS students spoke out for a bill that forbids the sale of cannabidiol products to — and purchase by — minors under the age of 21. They also lobbied for a bill that requires one hour of age-appropriate suicide prevention education for middle school and high school students every school year.
Along with doing research on the various topics and bills, Youth for Justice also helps teach students the practical methods of advocacy and assists with public speaking and persuasive arguments.
In the nation, voter turnout among young people under the age of 30 tends to lag behind other age demographics.
But groups like Youth for Justice are helping create students who will be engaged in the political process once they are old enough to vote.
We applaud these teenagers and hope many more follow in their footsteps.
— By Amber Steinmetz
The Zoom era is here to stay
From the Jan. 25 Jackson Hole News&Guide:
A tectonic cultural shift happened to society over the last few years; there’s no going back.
We’re not talking about politics or pandemics. Society has entered the Zoom era, a time when technological fantasies embodied in “The Jetsons” cartoons and “Star Trek” have come to life for everyday citizens with decent internet access.
One positive of Zoom is the average person’s ability to engage in local, state and federal government. Video conferencing makes government by and for the people a revolutionary reality. The Wyoming Legislature should embrace it.
The widespread adoption of video conferencing was a monumental change, like the steam engine, and it has shifted the way we work, where we live, how we receive medical care, how we learn, and our ability to participate in democracy.
To be historically accurate, the Zoom era could just as well have been deemed the Gegenschein-Fernsprechanlagen era after the first public “visual phone system” that was invented in Germany back in the 1930s. Despite its long existence, video conferencing didn’t become the new standard until the mother of invention, necessity, required it during the COVID pandemic.
Now, instead of our elderly parents and grandparents dragging themselves to the doctor, risking new exposure, they can virtually meet from home. Telehealth has changed medicine forever, especially for those living in rural communities.
Since 2021, in Wyoming Legislative committee meetings, citizens have been able to participate and testify from afar via Zoom. This is far more logical than braving a 430-mile one-way drive to Cheyenne on slick roads. The recent decision by some Republican leaders to restrict remote testimony in two important House committees is damaging to democracy. There is concern from committee chairmen about the challenges of managing the flurry of extreme opinions. But that is a miniscule downside to ensuring that an increasingly extreme Legislature hears more from the voices of all Wyomingites.
Ending virtual testimony further tilts the playing field in favor of groups who can afford lobbyists, and to those who live close to the Capitol. Progress is never perfect, but when it comes to the Zoom era, there’s no putting the genie back in the bottle. Our local and state government must continue to embrace virtual technology to make Wyoming better for everyone.
Keep the letters coming
From the Jan. 24 Powell Tribune:
We’ve had a nice influx of letters to the editor recently, many regarding the state legislature. It’s great to see, as it drives home a core function of a newspaper, to be a community forum.
Letters to the editor have been around since American newspapers have. Benjamin Franklin wrote letters under a pseudonym — we require true full names now — when the colonies were still under British rule in the mid 18th century.
Getting the thoughts of local residents into print has been a feature of the Powell Tribune since the early days. Well before there was an official opinion page and letters to the editor as we would recognize them today, staff at the paper in 1928 were writing that Bobbie Burns had come into the office to say that those hauling trash to the new dump beyond the cemetery were blocking the road.
And J. P. Callahan made his opinion known to Tribune staff in the same paper that he thought the soil in Powell was getting “powerfully dry.”
Now it’s generally people peppering our inboxes with emailed letter submissions, but it’s still a highlight of our day to see what our readers think about a wide variety of topics both local and national.
This is your paper, your forum to both read the news of the day, see locals’ faces and, if you’re in the mood, to provide your own take on an issue.
In America’s late colonial era, it was letters to the editors of the major colonial newspapers in places such as Boston, Philadelphia and New York, along with pamphlets, that helped set the spark of revolution.
Even if your letter is simply to comment on issues in town or critique a local legislator’s proposed bill, we value it.
So, keep them coming.
— By Zac Taylor
Chairmen wrong to cut off remote testimony
From the Jan. 28 Wyoming Tribune Eagle:
It’s as if someone flicks a switch inside their brain the minute they walk into the state Capitol. More and more often, Wyoming lawmakers who tell voters on the campaign trail that they will represent their interests in Cheyenne seem to forget those promises the minute the heavy wooden doors close behind them.
At the very least, they can’t see the contradictions between their words and their actions. The same legislators who oppose abortion, regardless of the circumstances in which the woman got pregnant, won’t extend Medicaid coverage to keep her healthy for a year after she gives birth. Those who say life is sacred and should be protected at all costs won’t guarantee funding for a suicide lifeline that has proven it’s effective at preventing self-inflicted harm.
The latest example of this dichotomy is two longtime lawmakers who have decided to cut off remote testimony in the committees they chair. Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, has said that almost everyone who wants to share their input with the Senate Education Committee has to do so in person. The same holds true for Rep. Don Burkhart Jr., R-Rawlins, who chairs the House Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee.
Both men have said they are willing to make exceptions “within reason.” Yet, Mr. Burkhart’s comment to WyoFile reporter Maggie Mullen reflects his true feelings on the matter: “People get into this approach of ‘I don’t want to go out of my way, but I want my voice heard.’ Well, put some effort into it.”
So, how much effort is enough? Does someone in Cody need to take two vacation days, drive six hours each way (assuming winter weather allows them to do so) and incur the costs of fuel, food and a hotel room in order to share their opinion for maybe 10 minutes, at most? (Or, worse, the committee doesn’t get to the bill they came to testify about.) Why is that more valuable than them logging into a website and providing that same testimony via videoconference?
Is the testimony of paid lobbyists who drive up from Denver more valuable than a teacher in Evanston who will be affected by a K-12 education bill? Apparently, Mr. Burkhart thinks so.
Mr. Scott, who has served in the House and Senate for more than 43 years, told WyoFile he worries the state won’t be able to maintain its citizen Legislature if lawmakers have to meet for longer periods of time. Yet, as the longest-serving lawmaker in state history, he knows full well committee chairmen get to decide who testifies and for how long, so allowing remote testimony does nothing to extend the session beyond the pre-set number of days (in this year’s case, 37).
Both men are correct when they say that, occasionally, live streamed testimony comes from outside interests with no dog in Wyoming’s hunt. The same can be said for those lobbyists who testify in person, though. And there’s a simple solution to preventing it: Require online registration that identifies where the caller lives, and then give top priority to average Wyoming residents, regardless of whether they live in Bar Nunn or are an elderly shut-in with a smartphone in Cheyenne.
What this decision by these two senior legislators tells us is that either they don’t care to hear from average residents impacted by their decisions, or they can’t be bothered to incorporate technology into their process.
We agree with Jenn Lowe, the Equality State Policy Center’s executive director, that it’s time for legislative leaders to require all committees to make remote testimony available, even as the chairperson retains the right to set time limits, registration deadlines and other reasonable restrictions.
It’s disingenuous for legislators to complain that Cheyenne has an outsized influence on the state’s decision-makers, then limit the opportunities for residents in other parts of the state to testify.
Plus, millions of dollars were spent to make sure the Capitol complex had the latest technology, including high-speed internet, video cameras and large TV screens. Intentionally choosing not to use these modern tools is a waste of taxpayer dollars, not to mention a rejection of the opinions of those who helped pay for it.
David Adler: The Constitution and government classification of secrets
Questions surrounding news that President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence have disclosed possession of classified documents in their homes justify interruption of this column’s weekly focus on landmark Supreme Court rulings. Curious readers have asked about the constitutional, legal and historical foundations of government authority to classify documents.
First things first. Let’s not confuse the voluntary and cooperative disclosure of possession of classified documents by the Biden and Pence camps with the deceit and obstruction that characterized former President Donald Trump’s efforts to undermine the Justice Department’s investigation of his secretive possession of classified documents at his home in Mar-a-Lago. In the scheme of things, at least this far, Biden and Pence are apples to apples, while Biden and Pence are apples to Trump’s oranges.
The U.S. Supreme Court has said little about the constitutional authority to govern classification of documents, but what it has said points to executive control of the secrecy system by virtue of the president’s role as Commander in Chief of the military. Yet, questions abound. The Constitution is silent on the repository of authority to classify documents. Secrecy in a democracy, moreover, is guaranteed to be a source of enduring contention.
Nobody disputes the necessity of secrecy in the affairs of state. John Jay, who possessed as much knowledge about foreign affairs as any of his founding colleagues, wrote in Federalist No. 64: “So often and so essentially have we heretofore suffered from the want of secrecy and dispatch, that the Constitution would have been inexcusably defective if no attention had been paid to those objects.” The only provision in the Constitution that addresses secrecy is found in Article 1, section 5, which grants to Congress, if it wishes, authority to keep its own proceedings secret.
In the 1790s, the Federalists — the party of Washington, Hamilton and Adams — interpreted the Constitution as it applied to foreign affairs as authority for executive secrecy when it came to negotiations and matters of intelligence. There was, however, a clear understanding in the first decade of American politics that the principle of “comity” between the president and Congress required presidential permission from Congress to withhold information from the citizenry. That practice worked efficiently and the conflicts that arose typically reflected not interbranch disputes, but rather the demands of aggrieved citizens who feared suppression of information.
The demands of democracy and the principles of self-governance were not to be denied. Democracy encouraged the principle of disclosure. From the beginning, our founders embraced the belief that disclosure and transparency represented the best remedies for resolving policy disputes. James Madison, chief architect of the Constitution, spoke for the generation that conceived the republic: “A popular Government, without popular information, or the means of acquiring it, is but a Prologue to a Farce or a Tragedy; or, perhaps both. Knowledge will forever govern ignorance,” he wrote, “and a people who mean to be their own Governors must arm themselves with the power which knowledge gives.”
Historic conflicts between secrecy and publicity have erupted most prominently during times of war when both principles have been urged with urgency. In wartime, governmental calculations are inspired by fears of espionage. Control of information is vital. But the fact of war focuses the citizenry – fear of death and the goal of survival become paramount. Because Americans are not, to borrow from Thoreau, mere “lumps of clay,” but rather thinking, reasoning creatures, they prefer the light of knowledge to the impotence of darkness, and demand information that empowers them to judge official strategies and decisions of war.
Until World War II, the United States did not have a formal classification system. Presidents, generals and admirals protected military secrets in a variety of ways. In World War I, General Pershing, headquartered in France, instituted the markings of “Secret, Confidential and For Official Circulation Only,” in imitation of his French and British allies. For its part, Congress decided against passage of a statute that would have made it a crime to communicate national defense information that “might” be useful to the enemy.
President Franklin D. Roosevelt drew order from the chaos that surrounded questions of handling secrets when he recognized the threat posed by the espionage capabilities of the Germans and Russians, then united by the Hitler-Stalin pact. On March 22, 1940, Roosevelt issued an executive order creating a military classification system. FDR, who preferred to avoid assertions of inherent executive power, invoked as authority a 1938 statute that empowered the president to prohibit the creation of maps, photographs or sketches of vital “installations or equipment.” The test, FDR explained, “is what the Commander in Chief of the Army and Navy thinks it would be harmful to the defense of this country to give out.” This test, he added, was what would be shared with the public, since congressional committees were already receiving this information in executive session.
This practice of executive determination of what might be shared with the citizenry has been adopted by presidents of both parties. With the assumption by America of global responsibility for maintaining peace and security against international aggression, the concept of national defense has become an ever-expanding net. The result is classification in various categories, of roughly 50 million documents. And counting.
David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and Presidential power. His scholarly writings have been cited by the U.S. Supreme Court and lower courts by both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress. Adler’s column is supported in part through a grant from Wyoming Humanities funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Adler can be reached at david.adler@alturasinstitute.com.
