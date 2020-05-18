ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — The Rock Springs International Day Committee has elected to postpone this year’s event due to recent circumstances related to the COVID-19 virus. The celebration of Rock Springs' multinational heritage is currently being rescheduled for July 10, 2021, according to a press release.
The Rock Springs International Day Committee, composed of local volunteers, came to the conclusion to postpone the event both out of caution and concern for the health of the community, and out of a desire to ensure that the event continues its trend of record-breaking attendance and community support.
Committee Chair Philip Parnell said, “We want to host the kind of celebration we can be proud of, but at the same time, we understand the current concerns about community health. We are grateful to all our volunteers, sponsors, vendors, and the community, and can’t wait until we can get together again in celebration of this community and its history.”
The Rock Springs International Day celebration is unique to Wyoming, as the only multinational, multicultural celebration of its kind, honoring the 56 nationalities present in the city census at the beginning of the 20th century. Today, the celebration is centered around artists, performers, musicians, and vendors representing the city’s rich cultural heritage.
