Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21

Albany: 167

Big Horn: 1

Campbell: 34

Carbon: 21

Converse: 39

Crook: 11

Fremont: 56

Goshen: 20

Hot Springs: 8

Johnson: 2

Laramie: 55

Lincoln: 24

Natrona: 104

Niobrara: 0

Park: 25

Platte: 10

Sheridan: 69

Sublette: 11

Sweetwater: 6

Teton: 30

Uinta: 24

Washakie: 5

Weston: 1

Total: 723

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21

Albany: 329

Big Horn: 46

Campbell: 217

Carbon: 187

Converse: 71

Crook: 28

Fremont: 595

Goshen: 70

Hot Springs: 32

Johnson: 24

Laramie: 494

Lincoln: 111

Natrona: 374

Niobrara: 1

Park: 189

Platte: 14

Sheridan: 182

Sublette: 53

Sweetwater: 305

Teton: 471

Uinta: 275

Washakie: 104

Weston: 17

Total 4,189

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21

Albany: 56

Big Horn: 5

Campbell: 33

Carbon: 29

Converse: 29

Crook: 6

Fremont: 71

Goshen: 10

Hot Springs: 5

Johnson: 6

Laramie: 158

Lincoln: 31

Natrona: 77

Niobrara: 2

Park: 16

Platte: 6

Sheridan: 71

Sublette: 18

Sweetwater: 18

Teton: 33

Uinta: 60

Washakie: 9

Weston: 6

Total: 755

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21

Albany: 218

Big Horn: 49

Campbell: 215

Carbon: 193

Converse: 61

Crook: 23

Fremont: 596

Goshen: 58

Hot Springs: 29

Johnson: 27

Laramie: 593

Lincoln: 117

Natrona: 343

Niobrara: 3

Park: 178

Platte 9

Sheridan: 180

Sublette: 59

Sweetwater: 315

Teton: 473

Uinta: 309

Washakie: 102

Weston: 22

Total: 4,172

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.