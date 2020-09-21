The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 12 on Monday as the number of confirmed cases reported in the state went up by 65.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, reported that 12 counties reported new laboratory-confirmed cases, while another eight new probable cases were also reported.
The increases, when combined with 61 recoveries in both laboratory-confirmed and probable cases reported by the state, left Wyoming with 723 active cases, an increase of 12 from Sunday.
Albany County had 167 active cases; Natrona County had 104; Sheridan had 69; Fremont had 56; Laramie had 55; Converse had 39; Campbell had 34; Teton had 30; Park had 25; Lincoln and Uinta had 24; Carbon had 21; Goshen had 20; Crook and Sublette had 11; Platte had 10; Hot Springs had eight; Sweetwater had six; Washakie had five; Johnson had two, and Big Horn and Weston had one.
The number of active cases included 606 people with laboratory-confirmed cases and 117 with probable cases.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
Also increasing Monday was the number of people hospitalized for treatment of the illness. The number of people hospitalized Monday was 23, compared to 19 on Sunday.
For laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases, the Department of Health said the total went up in Albany, Campbell, Carbon, Converse, Fremont, Goshen, Laramie, Natrona, Park, Sheridan, Teton and Uinta counties. Albany County saw the largest increase with 20 new cases.
The increase brings the total number of confirmed cases seen since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in mid-March to 4,189.
The number of people with probable cases, those where patients have coronavirus symptoms and have been in contact with someone with a confirmed case but have not been tested for the illness, went up eight Monday to total 755 since the pandemic began.
Of the 4,944 people to be diagnosed with either a laboratory-confirmed or probable case of the illness, 4,172 have recovered, the Health Department said, with recoveries seen among 3,534 people with confirmed cases and 638 with probable cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.