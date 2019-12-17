EVANSTON (WNE) — Wyoming Business Council Chief Operating Officer Amy Grenfell was recently named interim CEO of the organization. Grenfell, a former Evanston city clerk and Kemmerer native, took the helm on Friday.
The CEO Search Committee intends to conduct final interviews for the position on Jan. 8. Grenfell will serve as CEO until the new hire’s start date.
“The Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors is confident in Amy’s leadership during this transition,” Board Co-Chair Megan Goetz said. “The search committee is working hard to fill the position with the right person as soon as possible, and we know the Business Council is in good hands in the meantime.”
Grenfell has worked closely with outgoing CEO Shawn Reese to create a culture of teamwork, creativity and leadership at the Business Council while advancing the state’s economic development and diversification goals.
“I’m proud to take the reins temporarily while the search committee finds the perfect person to lead this hardworking group of professionals,” Grenfell said.
