SUNDANCE (WNE) — The first human case of West Nile virus in a number of years has been reported in Crook County. The presence of the disease is thought to be a result of the wet spring and summer, which has created a perfect breeding environment for local mosquitoes.
“This is the first time since I’ve been here, in seven years, that we’ve had a human case in Crook County,” says Public Health Director Becky Tinsley.
“There was one other human case reported a few weeks ago and that was in Campbell County, so it’s all in our little corner of the world.”
Though the disease is often so mild that a person never even knows they contracted it, the symptoms can also be extremely severe. No fatalities have been reported in Wyoming, but Tinsley cautions that it’s still something to be aware of.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends avoiding bites by applying an EPA-registered insect repellent on exposed skin; covering up with long-sleeve shirts and long pants; and limiting time outdoors between dusk and dawn. Homes can be mosquito-proofed by installing screens, draining standing water, unclogging gutters, covering wells and stored water and checking for possible breeding places, which can be as small as buckets, cans and pet water bowls.
Tinsley recommends these precautions no matter where in the county you live.
“We’re a small county, so honestly it could happen anywhere. They’re nasty little buggers and it spreads like wildfire amongst mosquitoes, so it could crop up anywhere in the county,” she says.
