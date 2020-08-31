JACKSON (WNE) — Wildlife managers in the Equality State are taking steps to rework their trapping regulations and setting out on a public process pointed at reform.
Calls for change to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s furbearer trapping rules have been loud at times, especially in the aftermath of incidents that kill people’s dogs. This spring an internal agency working group queried a diverse batch of 140 residents, including trappers and conservationists, to better understand their views on potential reforms. Recommendations emerged, and now they’re taking the ideas to the general public.
“A lot of the recommendations are for more education,” said Game and Fish Lander Region Supervisor Jason Hunter. “That includes letting folks know that trapping is an accepted use on the landscape so they can better prepare themselves — as well as more education for trappers.”
Other preliminary recommendations listed by the department include signing areas that are actively trapped and establishing trap-free setbacks from trails and trailheads. There were common concerns identified around the issues of wildlife and pets inadvertently caught, the trap check periods for snares, and for the lack of monitoring and mortality limits for fur-bearing species. There was also support for new trap type restrictions and larger trap-free areas.
This spring, the advocacy groups Wyoming Untrapped and WY Trap FREE-mont County petitioned the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission to close heavily recreated parts of Teton and Fremont counties to trapping. The discussion they started spiraled into the stakeholder interviews, recommendations and now the public process that’s gearing up.
Game and Fish has set up six meetings statewide in Rock Springs, Jackson, Laramie and Lander. The Laramie and Lander meetings will be broadcast virtually. Go to WGFD.WYO.gov/meetings to register to attend, and to find trapping reform regulations being considered.
