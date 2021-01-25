The number of active coronavirus cases in the state fell by more than 270 on Monday as the state saw its first county with no active cases of COVID-19 since mid-October.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, reported 156 new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus and eight new probable cases.
However, at the same time, the number of new reports of recoveries among those with either confirmed or probable cases grew by 437 since Sunday, leaving the state with 1,483 active cases, a decline of 273.
Niobrara County became the state’s first since Oct. 15 to be free of active coronavirus cases, according to the department’s figures.
Teton County had 281 active cases; Natrona County had 220; Uinta County had 200; Laramie County had 121; Fremont had 111; Sweetwater had 90; Campbell had 71; Albany had 65; Park had 58; Carbon had 56; Sheridan had 53; Lincoln had 25; Platte had 24; Big Horn had 20; Goshen had 18; Washakie had 16; Johnson had 15; Hot Springs had 14; Converse and Weston had seven; Sublette had six, and Crook had five.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed cases were reported in 17 counties, with Teton County reporting the highest number of new cases at 50. Laramie County had 20 new cases.
The additional confirmed and probable cases brought to 51,062 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March.
Of those, 49,008 have recovered since March, according to the Health Department.
