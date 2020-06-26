TORRINGTON (WNE) — Former Goshen County Clerk of District Court Kathi Rickard, who pleaded guilty to two counts of felony theft in April, will learn her fate on July 16 at 1:30 p.m.
Rickard was originally charged with six counts for stealing in excess of $200,000 from her office’s account from 2014 until 2018. As a part of a plea agreement, four of those counts were dismissed.
According to the agreement, Rickard is responsible for paying $125,400 in restitution. If the amount is paid in full prior to her sentencing hearing, special prosecutor Spencer Allred agreed to ask for no more than two years imprisonment. If it’s not paid, the state could ask for more.
Had the matter gone to trial and Rickard been found guilty, she could have faced 10 years in prison for each count – or a total of 60 years.
The charges against Rickard were the result of an investigation by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, which was initiated after checks issued by the court were returned for non-sufficient funds.
Agent Michael Carlson filed the affidavit of probable cause in the case after conducting a lengthy investigation into the court’s records.
During the course of the investigation, Rickard allegedly admitted to taking “some of the money,” the affidavit said.
Rickard told Carlson she knew she wasn’t authorized to take the money.
“She claimed she had intentions of paying the money back,” the affidavit said. “Rickard claimed to have made cash deposits, as repayments, into the court accounts.”
