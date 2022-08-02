Wyoming should be paying attention to what the Jan. 6 hearings are telling us
From the July 31 Casper Star-Tribune:
Think back to how you felt on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, as a mob broke into the U.S. Capitol and temporarily stopped Congress from fulfilling its duty to certify the presidential election. At the time, Americans were near uniform in their outrage and their disgust. The seat of government power had been attacked. People had been injured. And a process that we have long taken for granted — the peaceful transfer of power — had buckled but not broken.
Now, the attack on the Capitol — and the responsibility for the mob — has become as contentious a topic as anything else in our national political discourse. Politicians who decried the attack, including Wyoming’s senators, want to talk about anything else. It’s not a surprise as to why. Republicans who’ve delved too deeply into the question of responsibility for the riot have found themselves criticized and cast out.
This summer, we’ve witnessed an extraordinary set of congressional hearings designed to understand the how and why of Jan. 6. They’ve featured testimony from a host of witnesses, from Ivanka Trump and former White House aides to the rioters themselves and the police who attempted to stop them.
The hearing may be occurring 1,700 miles from here, but there are multiple Wyoming connections. Wyoming GOP Chairman Frank Eathorne was a lot closer to the Capitol than what he said at the time. We know he was pictured with Wyoming Senate candidate Bob Ide. We also know that two advisers to House candidate Harriet Hageman — who has likened the hearings to a show trial — were either critical of former President Donald Trump’s attempts to declare victory before all the votes were counted or Trump’s lack of response to the death of a Capitol police officer.
And then there is Rep. Liz Cheney, who’s lost favor among many Republicans for her steady criticism of Trump and her decision to serve as the committee’s vice chair. Cheney has lost her leadership position in the GOP and considerable support here, but has not faltered when it comes to her belief that Trump is responsible for the attack, both through his unfounded insistence on a stolen election and in his encouragement of his supporters to walk on the Capitol.
A Star-Tribune poll shows Cheney is trailing Hageman badly and that Republican voters are punishing her for participating in the Jan. 6 committee. But the survey shows around half of them are not paying much attention — if any — to the hearings. We’ve also heard from readers who’ve watched snippets of reporting on the panel, but haven’t sat through an entire hearing.
If you haven’t paid much attention, you’ve missed many serious revelations about what happened that day. Rather than summarize a few points here, we’d ask that you find the complete and unaltered hearings online and watch them for yourself. Keep an open mind. But just watch them.
For 18 months, the echoes from that day have reverberated across Wyoming. They’ve altered our politics and drawn unprecedented attention on our upcoming election. You owe it to yourself to digest what’s been investigated before making your decision at the polls. Think back to how you felt on Jan. 6, 2021. It’s worth the time to understand the how and the why.
Don’t mess with people’s signs
From the Aug. 1 Cody Enterprise:
Political signs have exploded recently all around Cody. A drive from the Enterprise office to the Park County Courthouse reveals dozens of signs along Big Horn Avenue, various yards dotted with names along Bleistein and a bunch in the grass outside the old post office.
One could be excused for being sick of them, especially the ones for candidates with opposing views. Still, ask people not to remove or vandalize these signs, whether they’re in someone’s yard or along the street.
For one, theft of a political sign is still theft, vandalism of one is still vandalism.
As important as following the law is following the ideals of our Constitutional republic. This is a place where people are fully within their rights to disagree and frankly, strong democratic governments always include disagreements.
During political seasons, signs are part of that public forum. As we publish letters both in favor of and opposed to candidates, so to do Cody neighborhoods represent those same disagreements.
People who rip out signs from a yard are no better than someone who would ask us to only run letters for or against a candidate. If your candidate is better, they’ll hopefully prevail whether there are a bunch of signs for the opposing candidate or not.
Taking or vandalizing someone else’s sign is a sign that the thief isn’t respectful of the person whose sign they are taking. We hope we can at least agree that the beauty of this country is that people are allowed to have their own beliefs and display them proudly.
So, put out your favored candidates’ signs, or grumble at all the signs in the yards, but be appreciative that we live in a country where we’re allowed to display our politics openly.
— By Zac Taylor
Wyoming votes not tampered with
From the July 27 Cody Enterprise:
Rest assured, elections in Wyoming are not riddled with fraud.
Candidates claiming otherwise are disingenuous at best.
Last Thursday, the Park County Elections Office tested the voting machines to be used in the primary election next month.
The public was invited to attend and the test should have put to rest any questions about the security and accuracy of the voting machines.
One of the best safeguards is the voting machines being used are incapable of being connected to the internet. That is a safeguard that will prevent hacking.
Another election issue is the use of drop boxes for ballots. While those boxes have been called into question, there is simply no evidence of boxes in Wyoming being “stuffed.”
We do not favor drop boxes and prefer voting be done in person on election day at a designated polling place whenever possible.
Secretary of State Ed Buchanan, who is not running for reelection, said there were nine counties in Wyoming that utilized drop boxes during the 2020 elections, including Park. Each of those boxes was located outside of county courthouses and all were under video surveillance.
Buchanan said while some candidates have suggested voter fraud, no candidate has ever provided any evidence or documentation for the claim.
In fact, the Wyoming Heritage Foundation has documented only three cases of voter fraud in Wyoming since 2000.
Wyoming residents want to know their votes are counted accurately and those who commit voter fraud are caught and punished.
That is the way it should be and except for three cases in the past 20 years there is no evidence to the contrary.
So vote with confidence. But before you vote, become an informed and intelligent voter by studying all of the candidates and issues.
— By John Malmberg
Inform your vote
From the July 27 Jackson Hole News&Guide:
In our coverage of primary races at the Jackson Hole News&Guide, we strive to present unbiased information without endorsing or giving preferential treatment to any particular candidates.
We reach out to each candidate, asking for background information and goals they would pursue if elected.
And we joined with the Teton County Library, Teton County League of Women Voters, and other media organizations to offer candidates an opportunity to be heard in their own voices in livestreamed candidate forums in June. Recordings of those events are available at TCLib.org/candidates.
If you have questions or concerns about our coverage, please reach out to us at editor@jhnewsandguide.com.
We have been paying particular attention to contested primaries for town, county and state legislative races, and we have been giving attention to state- and federal-level races that include local candidates, including the U.S. House of Representatives and Secretary of State.
Inside this edition, you’ll find our Primary Special Section with comprehensive election coverage, information on where to vote, how to vote early and what you need to take to the polls.
Read up, and vote.
Now isn't the time to be complacent about COVID-19
From the July 13 Wyoming Tribune Eagle:
Two events of the past week should serve as a reminder that now isn’t the time to get complacent about COVID-19.
The first was the announcement that 79-year-old President Joe Biden tested positive for the novel coronavirus. For most people – especially in a red state like Wyoming – this news probably barely crossed their radar, and, if it did, the response was likely, “Yeah? So what?”
The good news for our current commander-in-chief was that it apparently really was no big deal. The president had a runny nose, dry cough, his voice was hoarse, and he was experiencing fatigue. But he said he was able to work while in isolation, thanks to being fully vaccinated, double-boosted and taking a five-day course of the antiviral drug Paxlovid. (The White House said he tested positive again Saturday in a “rebound case,” but he had no symptoms.)
Compare that to former President Donald Trump’s experience when he contracted COVID-19 in the fall of 2020, before vaccines were widely available. He spent several days in Walter Reed Medical Center after his oxygen level dropped to reportedly extremely low levels. He also was given an experimental antibody cocktail, which wasn’t available to the general public at the time. By some accounts, his condition was much worse than he let on.
The lesson, of course, is that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective at preventing not just death, but also severe illness. Yet as of earlier this week, just 51.3% of Wyoming residents were fully vaccinated (having received more than one shot), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Hopefully, that number includes all of the people most at risk of hospitalization or death. As we all know by now, though, anyone can have a severe case of COVID and end up on life support or worse – even those without any prior conditions known to put them at higher risk.
So why haven’t more Equality State residents been vaccinated against the virus? There are many reasons – few of which are valid. But as much as we’d like to believe it’s still possible to convince the unvaccinated, we’re not here today to talk anyone into rolling up their sleeves and getting a shot. Those who haven’t done it by now aren’t likely to suddenly change their minds.
Instead, we want to focus on how we should all behave toward one another as the global pandemic that has taken the lives of more than 1 million Americans continues.
Think back to the early days, in the spring of 2020, when most everyone was in lockdown, and the focus was on protecting our essential workers. Those who did venture out to the grocery store, pharmacy or doctor’s office were advised to wear a mask and stay 6 feet away from other people. Thankfully, most did.
As recently as late January of this year, when the number of active cases topped 1,500 on a given day here in Laramie County, many people could still be seen masked up in public places. But as the mid-winter surge quickly faded and cases dropped to double digits, so did our diligence and our willingness to be inconvenienced by a face covering.
Thankfully, as those especially vulnerable were able to get a first, and, later, second booster shot, case numbers stayed low. The Wyoming Department of Health reduced its COVID-19 data updates to twice a week, then just on Tuesdays, which is still happening today. Since many people rely on rapid tests they can get at their local pharmacy, and the county health department no longer does testing, the accuracy of those numbers can easily be called into question.
So it really wasn’t that much of a surprise that after the CDC moved Laramie County into the “high” risk category on July 21, based on statistics related to the spread and seriousness of COVID-19 infections, there was no alert from either state or city-county health officials.
Which brings us to the second significant event of the past week, Cheyenne Frontier Days. The CDC risk level change came just as tourists began to descend on the Capital City for the “world’s largest outdoor rodeo and Western celebration.” Obviously, the outdoor venue may have helped mitigate the spread of the latest omicron variants, and as of late this past week, the risk level was dropped back to “medium.” But if we think there won’t be a spike in cases thanks to people packed into restaurants, bars, concert venues and other public spaces, we’re deceiving ourselves.
That’s why we’re calling for a return to the civility, compassion and care that was so evident a little more than two years ago.
If you choose not to mask up and you encounter someone who is, don’t give them a hard time. Keep the eye-rolls and snide comments to yourself. And please, remember the other early pandemic precaution, social distancing, and keep 6 feet away.
If you’re the one wearing the mask, don’t worry about feeling out of place. Instead, take pride in the fact you’re protecting others in the event you’re carrying the virus and don’t know it. You’re also doing your part to protect our economy by keeping local service employees healthy and at work.
Most of all, if you’re feeling the least bit sick, don’t assume it’s “just a summer cold.” Steer clear of people until you’ve tested or are feeling completely well. You never know whose life you might be saving in the process.
If numbers show any significant increase in cases or hospitalizations in the aftermath of CFD, we hope local and state health officials will issue the appropriate alerts and recommendations. But even if statistics don’t show such a rise in cases, it’s time to remind ourselves that fall is just around the corner, and winter will quickly follow. If we want to stay healthy and keep our economy clipping along at a solid pace, we need to return to some slightly uncomfortable habits that have proved effective.
Mask up, stay back and stay home when needed. It’s as simple as that.
David Adler: 'Like a loaded weapon:' the Korematsu ruling as a threat
The Supreme Court’s decision in Korematsu v. United States (1944), upholding the forced evacuation of American citizens of Japanese descent from their homes for no reason other than their ancestry was, as scholars have characterized it, a national disaster — one that will live in infamy.
For the first time in our nation’s history, the Court, in one swift blow, significantly undermined the writ of habeas corpus, a civil right fundamental to American Constitutionalism. President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Executive Order No. 9066, issued on Feb. 19, 1942, and the congressional enactment of an authorizing statute a month later, utilized ethnic differences of Japanese Americans as a basis for racial discrimination. The government did not similarly force German Americans or Italian Americans from their homes, even though Congress had declared war on Germany and Italy, as it had on Japan.
The Supreme Court’s decision to uphold a military policy devoid of a factual record demonstrating any acts of sabotage or espionage by Japanese Americans converted the racial prejudices of a few officers into a doctrine of law. It altered the relationship between the military and civilian government, a sensitive matter for a democracy. It provided a precedent for attacks on the civil rights of ethnic groups and, overall, the unequal treatment of citizens and aliens in times of crises, real or imagined.
In a dissenting opinion, Justice Robert H. Jackson captured the essence of the threat of the Korematsu principle when he wrote that it “lies about like a loaded weapon ready for the hand of any authority that can bring forward a plausible claim of an urgent need.” The ruling was based less on the assertion of military necessity — for there was no evidence of disloyalty among this group of citizens — but rather on what Dean Rostow of the Yale Law School described as “ignorant race prejudice.”
The Korematsu case has lived on in American law, politics and morality. It has been the object of enduring condemnation. In 1976, as part of the Bicentennial celebration of the Declaration of Independence, President Gerald Ford rightly stated that we need to “recognize our national mistakes as well as our national achievements.”
February 19, 1942, he added, “is the anniversary of a sad day in American history.” The evacuation and internment of Japanese Americans, he said, “was wrong.”
In 1983, the Commission on Wartime Relocation and Internment of Civilians to review Executive Order No. 9066 declared that the internment decision reflected “race prejudice, war hysteria and a failure of political leadership,” and not military necessity.
The Commission recommended passage by Congress of a resolution, signed by the president, apologizing for the grave injustice inflicted on Japanese Americans.
In 1984, U.S. Federal District Judge Marilyn Patel granted Fred Korematsu’s petition for a rarely sought and rarely granted writ of error “coram nobis” to set aside his conviction for “manifest injustice.” Patel wrote in her opinion that the government had knowingly and intentionally failed to disclose information and details that directly contradicted the military report, grounded in racial prejudice, on which the Supreme Court had relied.
Patel wrote that Korematsu “stands as a constant caution that in times of war or declared military necessity our institutions must be vigilant in protecting constitutional guarantees.”
The assertion of military necessity should not avoid rigorous judicial scrutiny and the court “must be prepared” to “exercise its authority to protect all citizens from petty fears and prejudices that are so easily aroused.”
In 1988, America finally formally apologized for the grave injustice the government had inflicted on Japanese Americans. Congress enacted and President Ronald Reagan signed The Civil Liberties Act of 1988, which declared that the internment program had been “motivated largely by racial prejudice” and “wartime hysteria.” In addition to the apology, the act provided for reparations —$20,000—to each of the internees for the government’s deprivation of their liberty and property, and the humiliation they suffered.
Two distinguished public servants led the charge for passage of the legislation: the widely admired former Wyoming senator Alan Simpson and his childhood friend, Norman Mineta. Mineta had been interned in the Heart Mountain relocation camp near Cody, Wyoming, and later was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives and appointed to cabinet posts by two presidents — Bill Clinton and George W. Bush — provided the critical energy and leadership necessary to secure passage of the historic act. Simpson and Mineta were boy scouts and became lifelong friends. A form of justice for Korematsu and the other 120,000 Japanese American citizens, long denied, was finally delivered, not by the Supreme Court, but ironically by the two elective branches.
The Court’s ruling in Korematsu serves as a reminder that Americans cannot always depend on the judiciary to protect the rights and liberties of the citizenry. The Court, as Justice William O. Douglas, wrote, is vulnerable to “the state of public opinion,” which “will often make the Court cautious when it should be bold.” Douglas, like several members of the Korematsu Court, regretted in later life that they had not boldly defended the rights and liberties of Japanese Americans whose very freedom depended on the Justices. On those occasions when governmental officials lose their compass, it is of paramount importance that we citizens do not lose ours.
David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and presidential power. His scholarly writings have been cited by the U.S. Supreme Court and lower courts by both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress. Adler’s column is supported. in part. through a grant from Wyoming Humanities funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Adler can be reached at david.adler@alturasinstitute.com.
