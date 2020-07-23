SUNDANCE (WNE) — Jason Barnum has been sentenced on fraud charges in Crook County. The Gillette man allegedly obtained property by false pretenses from two separate victims in Crook County.
He has also been sentenced to up to 13 years in prison for defrauding the Boy Scouts and a 76-year-old woman out of $150,000 in Campbell County.
On February 21, Moorcroft Police Department was notified of the first incident.
It allegedly involved a Moorcroft resident who provided a work order signed by Barnum for work on her house, including painting multiple rooms. The victim provided a down payment of $500 to Barnum at his request.
Barnum repeatedly failed to turn up to complete the work, according to court reports.
In another Crook County case, Barnum came to the victim’s residence in October to provide an estimate for work to be done, allegedly requiring a 50% down payment. The excuses began on November 24 and Barnum continued to postpone until February 24.
Barnum pleaded guilty to one felony count of attempting to obtain property by false pretenses and one misdemeanor count of obtaining property by false pretenses. He was sentenced on the misdemeanor count to at least six months of incarceration and restitution totaling $3,714.
On the felony count, Barnum was sentenced to between 36 months and 120 months in a state penal institution, as well as a total of $3,714 in restitution and a $1000 fine. This second sentence was suspended pending successful completion of ten years of probation following his release from incarceration, probation and parole in one of the two Campbell County cases.
Barnum’s sentence and probation on the misdemeanor count will be consecutive to the completion of District Court cases in Campbell and Weston Counties. The felony count will be served consecutively to the first of the two Campbell County cases and will then run concurrently with the second case and the Weston County case.
