The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming remained relatively stable on Tuesday, growing by five.
The Wyoming Department of Health’s regular coronavirus update said the state received 180 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases on Tuesday, along with 187 reports of new probable cases.
Also on Tuesday, the state received 293 reports of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases, leaving the state with 2,614 active cases, an increase of five from Monday.
Natrona County had the highest number of active cases in the state, 469; Laramie County had 350; Fremont County had 223; Sheridan County had 187; Campbell had 172; Uinta had 154; Albany and Sweetwater had 131; Goshen had 113; Park had 103; Lincoln had 90; Carbon had 84; Weston had 75; Converse had 59; Teton had 55; Washakie had 51; Platte had 40; Crook had 36; Sublette had 25; Johnson had 22; Big Horn had 20; Niobrara had 17, and Hot Springs had seven.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming to 103,989. Of those, 100,132 have recovered.
