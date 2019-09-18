CHEYENNE (WNE) — The plea deal offered in the case where a man allegedly kidnapped, sexually assaulted and beat his then-wife was rejected Tuesday by Laramie County District Court Judge Steven K. Sharpe.
Daniel Doby’s change-of-plea hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, but after Sharpe said he wasn’t willing to go along with the plea agreement, Doby declined to change his plea.
The plea agreement said Doby would only have to give an Alford plea to one count of strangulation and pay a $10,000 fine, with $5,000 suspended. All other charges are to be dismissed by the state, along with a separate case in which Doby allegedly violated a protection order by having contact with the alleged victim, Jennie Bessert.
Doby was arrested July 24, 2017, and charged with kidnapping with inflicting bodily injury, first-degree sexual assault, aggravated assault and battery with a threat and deadly weapon, two counts of applying pressure on the throat or neck, blocking the nose or mouth, interference with an emergency call and domestic battery.
His trial is now scheduled for Dec. 10, and prosecuting attorney Caitlin Harper has taken over the case, since former prosecutor Angela Dougherty died Friday.
Doby’s attorney, Robert T. Moxley, said he remains cautiously optimistic of the possibility of resolving the case, but said he also is not afraid of taking the case to trial.
But the judge said he simply refused to go along with the existing plea deal.
“I will not follow the stipulated plea agreement in this case,” Sharpe said. “The court has a responsibility to justice.”
