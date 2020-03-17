EVANSTON (WNE) — Evanston Regional Hospital (ERH) has the honor of being named one of the 2020 Top 100 Rural and Community hospitals in the U.S. by the Chartis Center for Rural Health.
This annual award honoring rural hospital performance is determined by the results of iVantage Health Analytics’ Hospital Strength Index.
“Two years ago we made the top 250, so we’ve worked hard to make improvements,” Evanston Regional Hospital CEO Cheri Willard told the Herald, “and this year we have been rewarded by being in the top 100. I think the excellent caliber of our physicians and the great staff we have has been some of our greatest improvements.”
The index is the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance, Willard said.
Utilizing 50 independent indicators, the index assesses performance across eight pillars of performance that span market, value and finance-based categories. Hospitals recognized as a top-100 facility had one of the 100 highest overall scores among all rural and community hospitals nationally.
ERH is the only hospital recognized by the Chartis Center for Rural Health in southwest Wyoming. Other Wyoming hospitals recognized include Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie, Sagewest Health Care in Riverton, Sheridan Memorial Hospital in Sheridan, and St. Johns Medical Center in Jackson.
