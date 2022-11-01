SHERIDAN — More travelers passed through the Sheridan County Airport this fall than a year ago, and despite challenges posed by the pandemic and increasing costs in all sectors, air traffic in Wyoming continues to recover at a rate faster than in other states, experts say.
“We’ve been running the high 80s to low 90s for load factors all year long. We’re doing really well,” said John Stopka, Sheridan County Airport manager. “As far as enplanements go, we’re running about 10% above last year’s numbers through September.”
During the summer of 2021, Sheridan’s airport ran three flights daily, dropping to two flights a day during the non-summer months.
“This year, we’ve had 12 flights a week all year long,” Stopka said. “So we’re running about 10.5% above last year’s numbers, with fewer seats. It is going well, even with airfares that have been pretty high over the summer.”
Airfare tends to level off once the school year begins, but rises again for holiday travel. Even considering changes in ticket prices, air travel in Wyoming has rebounded faster than most other states following the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Doug McGee, Wyoming Department of Transportation public affairs officer.
“In April and May of 2020, our air travel fell by more than 90% from levels prior to the pandemic, but by late summer 2020, Wyoming travel, thanks to the strong momentum of outdoor adventure and destination focused travel, was recovering significantly faster than the U.S. average,” McGee said.
By the summer of 2021, air travel passenger levels for Wyoming were back above pre-pandemic levels, a recovery McGee attributed to state and local commitment to maintaining and promoting air service.
Since late 2021, increases in fuel prices, as well as other costs inherent in air travel, coupled with the industry-wide shortage of regional pilots, had somewhat constrained growth, he said.
“However, Wyoming still continues to see stronger recovery than the U.S. average,” McGee said.
According to July 2022 data from the U.S. Department of Transportation, domestic and international enplanements were down 13.3% from the all-time high of 80.6 million reached in January 2020. Domestic enplanements were down 13.9% from the all-time high of 70.9 million reached in January 2020.
International enplanements were down 9.1% from the all-time high of 9.79 million reached in October 2019.
Summer data through August will be released in November.
Travelers fly to Wyoming for both business and leisure, depending on destination, experts say.
Early in the pandemic recovery during 2020 and first half of 2021, the predominant reason for travel into Wyoming was recreational, McGee said. Since mid-2021, the state has seen an accelerating momentum in business travel.
“The major airlines are telling us that business travel has recovered to roughly 70% to 80% of pre-pandemic levels,” he said.
In the summer of 2022, because of the return in business travel and limited seat capacity, air fares rose to “unprecedented levels” for the industry. Despite those higher fares, travel demand “remained robust and continues to appear very strong through the rest of 2022,” McGee said.
Stopka said the airport hasn’t officially collected data on why travelers visit Sheridan since before the pandemic. Pre-pandemic data showed a 60/40 split between leisure and business travel during the summer months, with an opposite result in winter.
“It almost flip flopped, about 40% leisure and 60% was business, in the winter months. I don’t know if that is holding true with Covid,” Stopka said.
Sheridan, which is serviced by SkyWest in a capacity purchase agreement along with Gillette, Rock Springs and Riverton, sees less business travel than some other Wyoming communities, Stopka said.
“We’re not like Gillette or Rock Springs, which have high business travel,” he said, adding that SkyWest tracks business travel through ticket purchases.
“SkyWest has let us know that business travel is coming back. I don’t think it is pre-pandemic numbers, but they have noticed an uptick in business travel,” he said. “The way they track that, or the airlines track that, is through the purchase of tickets. Most of the time business travelers are purchasing tickets late, within a week or earlier of travel.”
In places like Gillette and Rock Springs, enplanement numbers tend to increase toward the end of the month, which is also an indication of business travel, Stopka said, and business travel coming back anywhere benefits the whole state.
“These four airports work very well together, and we’re not competing. We’re in the same program, and the same conversations with SkyWest. We want each other to succeed,” Stopka said. “There may be things that we need to do for Gillette and not Sheridan, and vice versa, or for Riverton and Rock Springs. We’re all trying to help each other.”
Commercial air service throughout the state provides residents, visitors and businesses with the ability to be connected to the worldwide air transportation network, McGee said. For residents, it means more robust access to advanced medical care, the ability to readily see family or friends that live far away and the capability to quickly and efficiently travel to any region of the country or world, he said.
“For visitors, it means being able to conveniently access all of the amazing sights and experiences that our state has to offer,” he said. “For businesses, this means the ability for their employees to efficiently travel domestically and internationally in order to conduct business with their customers and clients and the ability for their products to be quickly transported via air cargo. In addition, local air service is a key economic development tool for local communities.”
This story was published on Oct. 29, 2022.
