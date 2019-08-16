PINEDALE (WNE) – The second-degree sexual assault charge against a man accused of causing a woman’s allergies to have intercourse with her was dismissed at his Ninth District Court arraignment on Thursday.
Sublette County Attorney Mike Crosson filed a motion to dismiss that charge against Leonard R. Handy, of Pinedale, and also to reduce the felony charge of aggravated assault and battery to the misdemeanor of reckless endangerment.
Crosson requested the charges’ dismissal and reduction after “information was brought to (his) attention by law enforcement.”
A woman had reported that on June 8 and June 9, Handy had allegedly exposed her to a substance that caused very serious respiratory distress and then allegedly took advantage of her illness.
Crosson’s motion did not describe the newly received information that brought about the reduction and dismissal of the felony charges.
Handy could have faced up to 30 years in prison and fines of $20,000.
District Judge Marv Tyler reduced Handy’s cash-only bond from $50,000 to $2,000 with the order that Handy have no contact with the victim.
He remanded the case with the alleged single misdemeanor charge back to continue in Sublette County Circuit Court, effective Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.