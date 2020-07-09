WORLAND — The 20th Nowoodstock music festival in Ten Sleep will have to wait a year with organizer Pat O’Brien announcing Monday that he is rescheduling the 20th event for Aug. 13-15, 2021.
In a statement to the Northern Wyoming News and on Facebook, O’Brien said, “The current public health situation is trending the wrong way to responsibly hold Nowoodstock XX as scheduled.”
Nowoodstock XX was originally slated for Aug. 7-9. O’Brien said the contractual obligations had a deadline of this week to cancel without financial ramifications. O’Brien said he made the decision last week and let all the bands and musicians know about the decision. He made the public announcement on Monday.
In an interview last year with the Northern Wyoming News, O’Brien said he may be close to retiring but on Monday O’Brien said he would be ready to organize the event next year.
In fact, all bands originally scheduled for 2020 have been invited for 2021. As of Monday those who have committed to performing at Nowoodstock XX are Jalan Crossland, Taylor Scott Band, Prairie Wildfire, Jim and Sam, Rob Weimann and Low Water String Band.
