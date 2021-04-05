The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell below 400 on Monday as the state received reports of more than 400 recoveries over the last week.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its regular coronavirus update, said it had received reports of 308 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID in the week ending Monday, along with reports of 31 new probable cases.
However, during the same period, the state received reports of 405 recoveries among those with confirmed and probable cases, the department said, leaving Wyoming with 348 active cases, a decline of 71 from March 29.
Four counties, Carbon, Crook, Niobrara and Platte, had no active cases of coronavirus as of Monday.
Laramie County had 80 active cases; Sweetwater County had 45; Fremont County had 39; Teton had 37; Albany and Natrona had 23; Uinta had 21; Lincoln had 20; Campbell had 15; Sublette had 14; Park had eight; Sheridan had seven; Goshen and Weston had four; Johnson had three; Converse had two, and Big Horn, Hot Springs and Washakie had one.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New laboratory-confirmed cases were reported in 18 counties. Laramie County had the highest number of new cases at 80. Sweetwater County had 48.
The increases in confirmed and probable cases brought the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the disease was first detected in Wyoming last March to 56,529.
Of those, 55,481 have recovered, according to Department of Health Figures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.