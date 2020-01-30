RIVERTON (WNE) — Missing since Jan. 2, 23-year-old Jade Wagon has been found deceased.
Her body was found in a field near Ethete. Authorities verified her identity Tuesday.
Fremont County Coroner Mark Stratmoen was tight-lipped about the state in which Wagon was found.
“The only thing we’re saying is that she was found, and we’ve confirmed her identification,” Stratmoen said.
The coroner ordered an autopsy on Wagon’s body, which should yield a cause of death in about five weeks. The results of the preliminary autopsy have not yet been released.
The Wind River Police Department is handling the case, and has received but not yet responded to requests for information.
The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and the FBI also are involved in the investigation.
Multiple sources claimed Wagon was last seen at the Wind River Hotel and Casino before leaving with unknown parties.
She was the sister of Jocelyn Watt, who was murdered in Riverton along with Rudy Perez almost exactly one year before Wagon’s disappearance.
Under investigation by the Riverton Police Department, the murders of Watt and Perez have not been solved.
The girls’ mother, Nicole Wagon, is an activist for Not Our Native Daughters, which supports Gov. Gordon’s task-force on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.
