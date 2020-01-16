One of Wyoming’s most famous ice fishing derbies tops the list of events around the Cowboy State this weekend.
The Saratoga Lake Ice Fishing Derby, entering its 37th year, will offer anglers a chance to win money for catching the largest fish of the weekend. Prizes will also be given each hour for the largest fish caught and for catching specially tagged trout released in the lake.
The derby will run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit the Saratoga-Platte Valley Chamber of Commerce website at https://www.saratogachamber.info/play/fishingderby.
Other events scheduled for the weekend include:
The Pole Mountain Shuffle nordic ski event at Tie City on Saturday: https://visitlaramie.org/event/pole-mountain-shuffle?instance_id=35090;
The Rancher’s Roundup dinner and dance at Gillette’s CamPlex on Friday: https://www.cam-plex.com/events/2020/ranchers-round-up;
A Cornhole and Indoor Softball Tournament at Gillette’s CamPlex on Saturday: https://www.cam-plex.com/events/2020/2nd-annual-cornhole--indoor-softball-tournament;
The Shoshoni Ice Fishing Derby at Boysen Reservoir Friday through Sunday: https://windriver.org/event/shoshoni-ice-fishing-derby-at-boysen-reservoir/;
A tour of the Union Pacific Steam Shop in Cheyenne on Friday: https://www.cheyenne.org/event/union-pacific-steam-shop-tour!/14573/;
The Flying B youth bullriding event at Laramie County Community College on Saturday: https://www.cheyenne.org/event/flying-b-youth-bull-riding-event/17208/;
A bridal expo at Little American in Cheyenne on Sunday: https://www.cheyenne.org/event/28th-annual-bridal-expo/14627/;
A performance by country humorist Kip Attaway at Casper’s Beacon Club on Friday: https://www.visitcasper.com/event/kip-attaway%e2%80%99s-happy-hour-show/1236/;
A performance by country musician Josh Turner at Casper’s Civic Center on Saturday: https://www.visitcasper.com/event/josh-turner/1225/;
A bridal preview at the Holiday Inn in Sheridan on Saturday: https://www.sheridanwyoming.com/events/bridal-prevue/, and
A “souper bowl” celebration to raise money for the Washakie County Special Olympics in Worland on Friday: https://www.wtschamber.org/calendar-events/;
