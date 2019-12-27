CHEYENNE – A Cheyenne man has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in connection with a crash that killed three people in April on Wyoming Highway 210.
Jason Hanson, 20, of Cheyenne was charged with three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of attempted aggravated vehicular homicide. He was arrested Monday by Wyoming Highway Patrol on warrants for the charges.
The crash happened sometime before 8:49 p.m. at milepost 7 on Wyoming Highway 210, also known as Happy Jack Road, between a 2002 Ford Mustang and two Harley Davidson motorcycles on April 19, according to previous reporting.
The driver of the Ford, Hanson, was allegedly in the westbound lane of WY 210 when he crossed over into the eastbound lanes of the highway. The Ford struck a 2017 Harley traveling eastbound that was being driven by 47-year-old Jerry L. Hoover of Cheyenne. After the car struck Hoover’s motorcycle, a 2012 Harley Davidson traveling eastbound struck the back of the 2017 Harley, according to previous reporting.
Hoover and his passenger, Jana M. Garton, 50, of Cheyenne both died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the 2012 Harley, Andrew J. Hrasky, 34, was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for injuries suffered in the crash and then airlifted to Colorado for additional care, according to previous reporting.
None of the three motorcyclists were wearing helmets.
The passenger in the Ford, Seth J. O’Dell, 20, of Cheyenne also died at the scene of the crash.
