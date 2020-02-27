LARAMIE (WNE) — A bill that would have required approval from the Legislature for the University of Wyoming to expend more than $1.5 million on any construction project has failed.
Tuesday was the deadline for the bill, House Bill 95, to be brought up for a first reading vote, but House Majority Leader Eric Barlow pushed H.B. 95 toward the bottom of the list of bills to be considered. Ultimately, House leaders adjourned the Tuesday session shortly before 11 p.m. without bringing the bill for a vote, despite the fact that it was approved 7-0 by the House Appropriations Committee and was co-sponsored by Speaker of the House Steve Harshman, R-Casper.
The bill was sponsored by Rep. Tom Walters, R-Casper, and co-sponsored by six members of the Joint Appropriations Committee, including the committee’s co-chairman, Sen. Eli Bebout, R-Riverton.
H.B. 95 would’ve required legislative approval of every expenditure of more than $1.5 million on “any public building and all works and facilities necessary for the planning, construction and utilization of a state owned public building.”
The bill would’ve explicitly precluded UW from spending more than $1.5 million “for the constructing, maintaining, operating or equipping of any capital construction project, including any acquisition or purchase of facilities related to a capital construction project, unless the expenditure was authorized by the legislature.”
