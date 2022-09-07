Homicide suspect detained following murder
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A Colorado man has been arrested following an alleged homicide Sunday in Laramie County.
Rodrigo Vigner Turcios-Romero, also known as Yigner Rodrigo Turcios-Romero, of Greeley, Colorado, was “located and detained without incident” at about 1 p.m. Monday by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office.
The arrest came after the sheriff’s office posted on its Facebook page just before 11:30 a.m. Monday that authorities were looking for Turcios-Romero.
Turcios-Romero is suspected in the alleged murder of a Laramie County man. LCSO said the identity of the victim is being withheld until family members could be notified.
The suspect is being held at the Laramie County jail, LCSO Lt. Jeff Lambing told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Tuesday afternoon.
Sunday afternoon, LCSO deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of County Road 161 for a reported assault with a gun. Upon arrival, they discovered an approximately 37-year-old man had been shot and the suspect had fled the scene.
The victim of the shooting was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
LCSO detectives responded to the scene, and after interviewing numerous people, they were able to identify a suspect.
Monday morning Turcios-Romero was believed to have fled back to Colorado and was considered armed and dangerous. The Facebook post noted he may have attempted to alter his appearance by cutting his hair.
More information will be released as the investigation progresses, the sheriff’s office said.
This story was published on Sept. 7, 2022.
Intoxicated driver causes wreck; drone finds him hiding in field
AFTON (WNE) — A man charged with driving while under the influence was located with a drone after he crashed and fled the scene.
The crash occurred Sunday evening on US 89 near the Wolf Den Motel between Thayne and Etna. According to the responding officer, John Timothy Robinson, 41, was traveling south, misjudged the turn and pulled into the path of a northbound vehicle driven by Victoria Trefren, 19, of Thayne.
Robinson has a local address in Etna but is from Michigan. He is working temporarily in the area, according to the officer.
According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, witnesses stated Robinson’s driving was erratic prior to the accident before pulling out in front of Trefren.
After the cars came to rest, Robinson fled the scene on foot and attempted to hide in a nearby field. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was able to use a recently acquired state-of-the-art infrared drone to quickly locate Mr. Robinson.
Officials on the scene observed he appeared to be intoxicated and was subsequently charged with driving under the influence, as well as failing to report an accident, fleeing the scene of an accident and driving with an open container of alcohol.
Robinson was transported to a medical facility before being transferred to the Lincoln County Jail in Kemmerer.
No major injuries were reported despite the high rate of speed at the collision. The WHP commended the Lincoln County sheriff’s officers for their ability in locating the subject.
“It was dark with waist-high grass, and it would have been much more difficult to find him without their expertise,” WHP stated. “They deserve a lot of credit for quickly resolving this situation.”
This story was published on Sept. 6, 2022.
