LARAMIE (WNE) — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, approximately 50 city projects or expenses were removed by city of Laramie budget staff from the recommended 2021 fiscal year budget — scheduled to be adopted in June. That translates to a reduction of $29.2 million in the budget that’s been “put on the back burner,” said city manager Janine Jordan.
“We had indicated we are trying to stay nimble and react to the potential of federal and state funding to help offset expenses related to COVID-19,” she said.
She said staff also plans to focus on projects related to the pandemic emergency, and carefully monitor revenues to determine expenses that may be incurred through December 30, 2020. She clarified that once the budget is adopted in June, which will begin the fiscal year on July 1, staff will most likely return with several more amendments. This is especially true because with the potential COVID-19 funding assistance, the city must first expend before requesting reimbursement, whereas the city typically appropriates funds before expending them, she explained.
“In some cases we think these projects may be eligible expenses for federal and state CARES Act reimbursement,” Jordan said. “In other cases we’re just uncertain that the revenue will be there to support them.”
Of the $29.2 million, $1.8 million of it is payroll related expenses.
“That doesn’t mean that we’re cutting payroll, it just means we’re going to remain nimble and able to adopt these expenses back in as they come,” Jordan said.
