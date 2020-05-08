TORRINGTON (WNE) – Former Goshen County District Court Clerk Kathi Rickard is likely heading to prison, but probably not close to the 60-year maximum penalty she could have received if she were found guilty of six counts of felony theft.
As part of a plea agreement proposed by special prosecutor Spencer Allred, Rickard pleaded guilty to two counts of felony theft last month, and the state agreed to dismiss the other four.
She is accused of stealing $209,228.86 from county coffers during her years as the court clerk but will only be responsible for paying back $125,400.15 in restitution.
If she’s able to pay the restitution in full by the time of her sentencing hearing – which has yet to be scheduled – the state wouldn’t argue for any more than two years in prison.
If she doesn’t, prosecutors would argue for no more than five.
“Sentencing shall be open for both sides to argue, however, the state would agree to cap its argument at no more than two years of incarceration if restitution is paid in full at the time of sentencing,” Allred wrote. “If the full amount of restitution is not paid at the time of sentencing, then the state will agree to cap its argument at five years. The defense will have the ability to argue for whatever sentence it feels is appropriate.”
Each of the six original counts Rickard was charged with carried a maximum penalty of 10 years, had she been found guilty.
Court documents filed in the Eighth Judicial District showed there were discrepancies in the office’s books from the time Rickard took office.
