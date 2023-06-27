Spying allegations warrant investigation to prevent further coarsening of politics
From the June 24 Casper Star-Tribune:
Two years ago, an investigation by the New York Times found that a handful of Wyoming politicians — including Gov. Mark Gordon — had been the subjects of an undercover spying operation conducted by powerful conservatives seeking to infiltrate political campaigns ahead of the 2020 election. The investigation found two conservative operatives posed as progressives in order to gain information about political opponents on the left and right.
The operation, the Times reported, was tied to Erik Prince, founder of the private military firm Blackwater, and funded by Susan Gore, a wealthy heiress and conservative donor. It targeted not only Gordon, whose moderate and low-key approach has frustrated the far right, but also lawmakers Eric Barlow, a Republican, and Karlee Provenza, a Democrat.
Gore called the allegations misinformation and a “nothingburger.” But Provenza confronted her at the Wyoming Capitol, where she told Gore “You paid over a million dollars to have spies sent to my home.” Gore, Provenza says, responded “I know, I made you famous.”
Marti Halverson, a former Wyoming GOP national committeewoman, provided Gore with a list of names of people to target, according to the Times. Halverson later told WyoFile she did create a list for Gore of lawmakers sorted by their votes on spending bills, but denied knowing the list would be used for spying.
The operatives, meanwhile, attempted to burrow into the lives of the people they spied on. Provenza and her husband went on double dates with them. They had dinner with Barlow at the lawmaker’s ranch.
“I go from not knowing how to feel to extremely violated,” Provenza told the Star-Tribune at the time. “These people were in my home.”
Earlier this month, we learned that federal prosecutors are now investigating the matter. No one has been accused of wrongdoing, but Gore and Prince have been subpoenaed as part of the investigation. So have Richard Seddon, a former British intelligence official that the Times story linked to the operation, and James O’Keefe, the former head of Project Veritas.
Federal investigators are right to look into this affair, as the behavior that’s alleged is well beyond the pale, even for the rough-and-tumble world of politics. Wyoming politics have a long history of civility, and that civility has made it easier to solve the problems facing our state. How effective can our statehouse be if its occupants are worried that they might be spied on by people within their own party?
We’re heartened to learn that federal prosecutors are investigating this matter because it’s clear, by the muted response to the allegations, that many in Wyoming’s political class don’t want to look very closely at what happened. That’s disappointing. There are credible allegations suggesting people from outside our state teamed with wealthy locals to spy on our governor. Why haven’t those allegations spurred a state investigation? Why hasn’t that provoked outrage?
We’ve long taken pride in the fact that Wyoming politics are less coarse and more productive than other states. Surely, we don’t want to replace that history with one that includes spying and subterfuge. We hope the investigation sends a strong message that this sort of behavior won’t be allowed to mar Wyoming again.
Airport gambles big on T-hangars
From the June 26 Cody Enterprise:
“Save some money for a rainy day.”
My mom shared this fiscal advice with me when I was still a broke teenager. And time, as usual, has shown Mom’s guidance to be wise.
After all, who could have expected the rainy days we all experienced at the onset of the Covid pandemic? Businesses shut down for a time, and many were out of work. Those who had saved their money weathered the storm better than most.
All of that to say, we are alarmed by recent actions of the Yellowstone Regional Airport board, which decided to deplete much of its savings including a $700,000 contingency fund and a $200,000 investment in the Wyoming CLASS Local Government Investment Pool. The board will also cash in roughly $300,000 in certificates of deposit, all to pay for over a million dollars in unanticipated expenses related to its T-hangar project.
The project was originally supposed to be paid entirely through $3.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars, but costs came in higher than expected. That should have given the board pause and resulted in more discussion before deciding to spend its savings.
Board members seem to be banking on two things. The first is they’ll be able to rent all 22 spots in the hangars immediately upon completion of construction, thereby quickly refilling their savings accounts. The second is that construction will take only the estimated 10 months, which would limit the amount of time they will be operating without a financial safety net.
These seem like pretty major “ifs.” And even if things go perfectly — i.e. construction is completed ontime and the airport begins collecting rent immediately — the airport will still be operating without a contingency fund for 10 months. That’s a major gamble in and of itself.
We truly hope this bet pays off. If it doesn’t, local air service could be the unfortunate collateral damage.
— Stephen Dow
City shows caution in 2024 budget
From the June 21 Cody Enterprise:
Kudos to the city of Cody staff and city council members for exercising restraint with the 2024 fiscal year budget.
The city has been flooded with money from the CARES Act and ARPA funding, dumping $3.3 million in its lap, but that source of funding is drying up.
The city’s Chief Financial Officer Leslie Brumage said those federal dollars have “provided opportunities for needed improvements” and more, but “we still have a need for continued caution.”
Like all employers across the U.S., the city has a problem recruiting and retaining employees.
Higher wages will attract and help keep employees. If the funds dry up in future years and if raises aren’t possible and staff cuts are necessary, the situation will again worsen.
Besides demonstrating fiscal responsibility, the city’s FY2024 budget serves Cody residents by correctly prioritizing funding.
The budget will provide for additional personnel and resources for the Cody Police Department.
Funding is provided for city services with no reduction in service levels.
An adjustment was made to lower the electric rate increase to save consumers a few dollars.
The city is planning for the future with $94 million worth of capital improvements slated for the next 10 years.
In the budget, funding for some projects was increased while other “less necessary” projects were removed from the budget.
The City of Cody’s FY2024 budget places emphasis on public safety, prioritizes the city’s services such as electrical, water and sewer, and plans for the future with capital improvement expenditures.
At the same time, the city’s budget shows considerable restraint by not throwing money around just because Cody is flush with federal funds at this time.
Great job.
— John Malmberg
Valley so green
From the June 21 Jackson Hole News&Guide:
As we bask in the valley’s bright green aspens and abundant wildflowers, it’s time to celebrate the celestial event that marks the onset of warmer days and good vibes: the summer solstice.
There’s no place like Jackson Hole to revel in the longest days of summer and enjoy the unparalleled recreation, wildlife, forests and crystal-clear waters that surround the valley.
While thousands of residents and millions of visitors take advantage of this enchanting summer wonderland, it is crucial to remember that natural beauty takes a commitment to preserve.
Though national parks and forests provide a measure of protection for the surrounding vistas and wildlife, last week’s news about a severe decline of sage grouse at the Jackson Hole Airport lek — arguably one of the most historically well-known and beloved leks anywhere — serves as a reminder of real human impacts on what we value.
Many natural features we think of as pristine, such as our creeks, rivers and lakes, need better management to prevent us from loving them to death. Humans have a significant impact.
From drinking water issues in Hoback to health warning signs on some of residents’ favorite wading, tubing and fishing creeks in recent years, we are increasingly reminded that these treasures must be protected. A University of Wyoming researcher recently studied sources of E. coli contamination in Fish and Flat creeks — tributaries of the Snake River — and found that they were largely from dog, cattle and human waste. Those waters may still look relatively clear, but that doesn’t mean we have done all we can to keep them that way.
As valley traffic grows, drivers become more impatient and wildlife corridors become more fragmented by development, the concept of “giving wildlife a brake,” as the Jackson Hole Wildlife Foundation touts, becomes even more important. The foundation records more than 300 large animal deaths each year on Teton County roads, not including collisions occurring within Grand Teton National Park.
So as we venture into the great outdoors this summer, we suggest embracing the spirit of the summer solstice not only with appreciation, but also with a commitment to taking responsibility for what brought us to the valley and keeps us here. As we celebrate the wonders of our natural world, we must protect and preserve them for generations to come.
The 35-year saga of a park name change
From the June 22 Lovell Chronicle:
Easy come, easy go. Such is the legacy of the 35-year name change for Armory Park in Lovell, which was renamed Constitution Park in 1988 and changed back to Armory Park last week.
In 1987-88, 200 years after our United States Constitution was written and the ratification process begun, communities across the U.S. were asked to do something meaningful to commemorate the Constitution’s bicentennial.
Councilwoman Dorothy Nelson enthusiastically suggested naming a park in town Constitution Park, and the town council chose Armory Park as the recipient of the name change, perhaps because of the military significance of the park area adjacent to the Wyoming National Guard armory.
The name change wasn’t particularly controversial, and the change was made with little discussion by the council. Given the many commemorations of the Constitution around the nation that year, it seemed at the time like a great idea.
Except that the name change never really stuck. Most folks continued to call the park Armory Park, which certainly has caused confusion, especially for newcomers. If you were asked to attend a picnic at Constitution Park, even decades after the name change, longtime locals might not have known what you’re talking about if you used the official name.
Of course, this produced a dilemma for our newspaper, as well. When announcing an event, say, the Mustang
Days volleyball tournament, we’ve always had to ask ourselves whether we should write the location as Constitution Park – the official name – or Armory Park, which virtually everyone called the location.
The Town of Lovell faced the same kind of issues as the owner of the park.
Finally, perhaps weary of having to explain the name over and over again, the town administration and council last week put on the council agenda changing the name of the park back to Armory Park, passing the motion to do so with almost no discussion. It was simply time.
In a way, it’s a relief, as anyone trying to explain the name or location to someone who has heard dueling names can now just go with one name – Armory Park.
So welcome back, Armory Park. You never really left us. And like the rock star Prince, you won’t have to be referred to as “the park formerly known as” Armory Park anymore.
Now about Yellowtail Reservoir vs. Big Horn Lake… It’s been nearly 60 years for that one.
— David Peck
Customer service: A cornerstone for business success
From the June 22 Northern Wyoming News:
Sometimes when thinking what to write in this space, readers provide the inspiration as is the case this week regarding customer service. A recent columnist for the Northern Wyoming News discussed the importance of customer service and an astute reader brought by an old Wyoming Business Tips column from the University of Wyoming.
This got me thinking that perhaps more needs to be said regarding customer service.
The University of Wyoming Business Tips column provided some good tips for businesses in helping them and their employees offer great customer service and we will get to that in a moment. But, first let’s discuss why customer service is important. Sarah Hamlin, who at the time was a business advisor for the Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network, wrote in the UW column from 2016, “Interacting with your customers and potential customers in a way that is helpful and informed is one of the quickest ways for you to build relationships, creating repeat customers.” That is the bottom line, repeat customers.
In my opinion businesses fail at customer service when they take their customers for granted. In large cities, they figure one customer leaving won’t hurt their business. In small communities, I think sometimes employees and perhaps even employers figure they are the only game in town so customers have no choice but to return.
At the Northern Wyoming News we appreciate every reader, every subscriber and if someone can’t log on to read their online subscription or the print subscription was not delivered then we do what we can, as soon as we can to make it right, including driving around the community to deliver a paper or two if needed, resetting passwords, walking people through the log in process on whatever new device they may have.
Recently I was out of town visiting a friend and we went to two competing stores in that community. One was busier than the other and my friend said it was probably because the busier one was newer. But, after having made purchases at both places I told her I wondered if it wasn’t the customer service. At the busier store the cashier had a friendly greeting for us and checking out was a pleasant experience. At the less busy store, the cashier never spoke a word except to tell me the total cost of my purchase. I would rather go back to the store where I felt welcomed.
I think of times when I have gone to busy restaurants. When you go in and you see a restaurant is busy, you expect the wait time for your food to likely be a little longer. What makes the wait more enjoyable is when the wait staff ensures you are not forgotten, even while they are busy with other customers.
A customer needs to feel welcomed, acknowledged and important to you and your employees.
Hamlin’s customer service tips included:
--Make sure your staff is informed about the ads that are running, updates in your catalog and any online promotions. An uninformed salesperson cannot address the questions and concerns of your customer. This is the perfect opportunity to show off your knowledgeable staff as one asset over the competition.
--Greet everyone who walks through the door. Challenge your employees to make this fun, inviting and engaging for your customer.
--Encourage your staff members to introduce themselves to customers (by name) when they walk in or answer the phone. This provides an extra special touch that helps build a trusting relationship between your staff and customers.
--Educate your staff on what other events and sales are happening around town. For every $100 spent in our communities, $68 stays locally. By reminding customers what other products or services they can get locally, you are helping to encourage the “shop small” mentality that makes all of us successful.
(Working for the newspaper has advantages as you usually know about most of the major events in the community but many businesses I have found do not know, not just here, but in other communities in the Basin as well. We need to know our community and what is going on in our community to be of better service to our customers and that takes extra effort.)
And finally, Hamlin ends with “Good customer service, especially in a busy season, is what customers will remember about you. It is one of the reasons that they will come back and shop with you again.” (In turn, bad customer service is also what customers will remember and be a reason that they do not return but rather turn to online shopping or shopping out of town.)
— Karla Pomeroy
Respect those who take part in the process
From the June 22 Powell Tribune:
In today’s world, with social media firestorms, a widening partisan divide and a worrying breakdown in civility infecting some of the populace (thankfully not too much here), who would want to be so involved as to be vulnerable? Who would want to stand up or sit down before people, many of whom will disagree with what you have to say, and say it -- with no protection of a screen and anonymity?
It’s because, as Commissioner Lee Livingston said it well at a recent meeting, “you can’t gripe if you’re not involved.”
That’s how it should be, at least, whether being involved means serving on a board, or even just speaking in front of a crowd at a meeting.
In truth, most of the time I consider that I have the easy job, such as last week in Cody during a nearly six-hour meeting on the proposed Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple in Cody. Yes, I was sitting there typing away, having to move my legs around to keep them from falling asleep. But I was there to report as dispassionately as I could, not to put my opinions out there or leave my hopes on the line.
So I tip my hat to those of you who did speak, no matter the side, because it takes guts when you know there’s probably 100 or more people looking right at you who are opposed to your view of the situation.
And I appreciate the board members who stood above the crowd on the stage and had to make votes one side or the other, votes bound to make a bunch of people in the audience groan.
Now, if you ask my wife, you’ll know I always try to be the peacemaker, try to see both sides and keep the friction to a minimum. However, oftentimes people have strong disagreements. If so, where better to air them than in front of people instead of behind a screen?
I appreciate those willing to stand up and say something unpopular, or to make a point with civility while surrounded by people with whom you passionately disagree.
At the risk of critiquing my own profession to some degree, I leave you with this quote from Theodore Roosevelt (frequent readers may see a trend and be able to guess my favorite president):
“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes up short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”
— By Zac Taylor
Public board malaise
From the June 20 Powell Tribune:
I recently heard from a newly elected member of a public board in the area who said the experience so far had been “disheartening.”
Now I don’t want to out this person, but hearing that sentiment made me a little disheartened, if not too surprised.
Having covered various councils, commissions and other types of boards in Georgia, Colorado and Wyoming since early last decade, I’ve seen many times new members of a board becoming disheartened soon after smiling enthusiastically while holding a hand up to take the oath.
It’s a shame, as in most cases these are volunteer or nearly volunteer positions, taken by people who saw a need and chose to put themselves through an often laborious election season. They were also voted into office, obviously, by a sizable group of voters who clearly agreed with this candidate’s goals.
In other words, these new board members should be respected, their points heard, even if, and especially if, they’re bringing up new issues or taking another side of an issue that had previously been settled.
I think sometimes established board members sometimes think that a board that airs its disagreements too openly is an example of a dysfunctional board. I disagree. I covered the Cody school board back in 2018-2019 when the members were discussing two big issues — how best to deal with complaints about library books and whether or not to allow trained teachers to be armed at schools. I sat through some long meetings and I heard some pretty exhaustive arguments. But they were discussing serious issues and, I think, that makes lengthy discussions and sometimes loud arguing worth it.
Because it’s all right to disagree. In fact, in my opinion the healthiest boards are good at airing their disagreements publicly even when they have the ability to legally do so privately.
Don’t forget, you are our representatives and we want you to represent the views of all of your constituents and therefore all of the board members we’ve elected.
— By Zac Taylor
Suicide impacts people of all ages and backgrounds
From the June 22 Thermopolis Independent Record:
Suicide is a serious public health problem that can have lasting harmful effects on individuals, families and communities. There are many factors that contribute to suicide. It impacts people of all ages and backgrounds.
Suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States. Reports state it was responsible for over 48,000 deaths in 2021. The same year, an estimated 12.3 million adults seriously thought about suicide, 3.5 million made a plan and 1.7 million attempted suicide. U.S. suicide rates are the highest they’ve been since World War II.
Suicide rates in Wyoming are consistently higher than the U.S. rates. In 2022 there were 153 suicides, 26.3 deaths per 100,000 residents, nearly twice the U.S. suicide rate of 14.5 per 100,000.
In Hot Springs County during the calendar years 2018-22 the suicide rate was 67.5 per 100,000. That is an estimated 15 HSC residents. That is the highest rate in the state with the second highest rate being 40.5 in Johnson County.
The goal of suicide prevention is to reduce factors that increase risk and increase factors that promote resilience. Suicide prevention is everyone’s business. You can be there to help a friend, loved one or coworker get the help they need or sometimes just listening to them is key. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline offers 24/7 call, text and chat access to trained Wyoming based crisis counselors. It is free and confidential.
If you or someone you know is in immediate danger of harming themselves, please call 911.
State shouldn't make districts fight for construction dollars
From the June 24 Wyoming Tribune Eagle:
One of the first lessons we’re taught in school is that there are more important things in life than money. However, that lesson doesn’t seem to apply when it comes to, well, schools.
Arp Elementary School was designated for demolition by LCSD1. Among the many reasons for this decision were age (the school was built in 1961), overcrowding (the school is currently at 165% capacity, nearly double what it is meant to hold) and condition (reports of backed-up sewers, rodent infestations, and lessons being performed in hallways and converted janitor closets). At a May 1 meeting of the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, the district determined that demolition was the appropriate option. But to move forward, they need approval from the Wyoming School Facilities Commission. Which is where things hit a snag.
The commission voted June 8 to take no action on the request for demolition, citing, “the District has not held a public hearing, as required by statute, and the Department lacks sufficient information to determine whether the demolition of Arp Elementary is in the best financial interests of the state or otherwise in the public interest.”
On examination, their objections seem to be a mixture of unclear, bureaucratic and uninformed.
The point regarding a lack of a public hearing is likely an issue of semantics or specific definitions that disqualify the May 1 board meeting, but that issue is easily fixed. Superintendent Margaret Crespo has stated that district officials will try to clear things up to get on the agenda for the July commission meeting.
To the point that the State Construction Department lacks sufficient information, that seems to be another issue of definition, but also of bureaucracy. At the same meeting where the commission voted to take no action on the requested demolition, they adopted new emergency rules in a response to the Legislature eliminating the current consolidated remediation schedule during the 2023 session (those changes will take effect July 1) and in order to still meet the Sept. 1 deadline for budget recommendations.
Among the changes in the adopted emergency rules is a significant overhaul of the way Most Cost Efficient Remedy (MCER) studies are performed. So, despite having completed an MCER study of Arp in 2020, it seems the commission may want yet another study done. Five million dollars was allocated for new studies, and since Arp is No. 1 on the capacity schedule, it would presumably be first in line. But it is unclear how long that might take or how far back it would push the project that the district hopes to undertake.
And both the commission and the department were far from uninformed about the condition of Arp, LCSD1’s plans, and the financial and quality-of-life benefits that would result from Arp’s demolition and replacement, as well as the creation of additional schools in the South Triad. While LCSD1’s contribution to the meeting packet fell quite a bit short of Teton County’s 146-page inclusion, there was an associated presentation that clearly lined out the quantitative and qualitative reasons that demolishing and replacing Arp would be beneficial. Doing so is part of a long-range plan to improve school capacity and conditions in the South Triad. This plan would reduce the number of K-4 schools in favor of new, larger-capacity K-4 schools, which would also decrease the costs for administration, staff and maintenance.
The larger question is how, precisely, LCSD1 is expected to prove without a shadow of a doubt that “the demolition of Arp Elementary is in the best financial interests of the state or otherwise in the public interest,” especially if the “best financial interests of the state” and “public interest” are at odds? We can’t say for certain that demolition and replacement is the most cost-effective option for dealing with Arp Elementary — we can’t promise that it wouldn’t be cheaper to sell it to a charter school or repurpose it some other way.
But the basic facts don’t change: the current Arp Elementary is woefully inadequate to provide the space, education and healthy environment students need. Arp’s educators and staff have done their best to provide a good education to students in increasingly unsuitable circumstances, and we cannot ask them to continue. It is clear that, one way or another, the district has no intention of returning students to the current Arp building — plans are already in place to move Arp students to Eastridge Elementary, with or without the Arp building being demolished.
Yet not all the fault for this confusing situation lies with the School Facilities Commission or the State Construction Department. A lot of it lies with the tools granted to them by the Legislature.
Aside from the $5 million allocated for new MCER studies, the Legislature approved $95 million for school construction projects related to the most overcrowded schools and the schools in poorest condition. The funding requests submitted by LCSD1 total over $81 million alone. School districts from other counties submitted funding requests and amply proved their need, including nearly $38 million from Teton County School District 1 and nearly $104 million from Campbell County School District 1. Requests from just these three counties total over $222 million, more than twice what the Legislature has allotted for school construction. We’re sure that the school districts in Wyoming’s other 20 counties also have some pressing issues deserving of attention.
Rather than make multiple districts compete to prove their needs are the most dire, the state should be acknowledging that inflation and building costs are only likely to rise, that the multiple Wyoming schools old enough to qualify for retirement are only going to get older, and that money spent now is its own investment in the financial and social health of Wyoming.
Instead of putting $1.4 billion in savings for a “rainy day” (and Laramie County, at least, has had abundant amounts of literal and metaphorical rain this year), that money would have been better spent doing major construction projects for the multiple school districts that are in desperate need of improved facilities.
School districts shouldn’t have to fight for crumbs like the rodents that are infesting their buildings.
David Adler: Trump trial tests the Framers’ Constitution and the rule of law
“What are the implications of the trial of Donald Trump for the Constitution, presidential power and the rule of law?” a reader asks, adding another important question: “Did the Framers of the Constitution adequately limit presidential power?”
These enormously important questions have been and will continue to be discussed and debated for months and years to come, and they require more than a single column to offer a summary explanation. We focus this week on the adequacy of constitutional limitations, turning next week to the questions about the impact of the trial.
The short answer is that the Framers, who lived in dread fear of a powerful executive, were committed to closely confining presidential power as a means of protecting the nation from the kind of arbitrary actions of chief executives — kings, despots and tyrants — occurring in other nations. The Framers’ design of Article II — the Executive Article — cannot be blamed for the expansive claims of power by presidents of both parties. Certainly, there is no basis in the Constitution for presidential domination of foreign affairs and national security, including the claim of unilateral power to take the nation to war. And, to say the least, the president does not have absolute, but indeed merely limited, authority.
The emergence of the Imperial Presidency in the 1960s, in the presidencies of Richard Nixon and Lyndon Johnson, reflected high-flying claims of power not grounded in the text of the Constitution or the purposes of the Framers, combined with a lethal cocktail of congressional abdication of power, judicial acquiescence, and demands by the citizenry for the Chief Executive to become the Problem-Solver-in-Chief, regardless of the lack of constitutional authority to assume such sweeping responsibilities.
For the founders — keen students of history — executive abuse of power was an article of faith, for it represented an abiding threat to liberty. Their experience under King George III, whom they regarded as a tyrant, confirmed their historical concerns. They were particularly influenced by the 17th Century English Civil Wars, in which parliamentarians went to war against the Royal Prerogative and arbitrary pretensions of a series of monarchs.
Those experiences led delegates in the Constitutional Convention, in James Madison’s words, “to confine and define” presidential power. Fear, not confidence in the exercise of executive power, shaped their thinking. The Framers granted the president, in contrast to the wide scope of congressional authority, sharply limited powers, in both domestic and foreign affairs. The Constitutional Convention subordinated the president to the rule of law, the first time such control of executive power had been achieved in the world.
The subordination of the president to the law was, the Framers believed, insured by the availability of judicial review, which empowered the federal judiciary to overturn presidential actions in violation of the Constitution, the active interplay of the doctrine of checks and balances and, ultimately, the power of impeachment, capable of bringing errant executives to heel.
Consider the limited scope of the president’s authority derived from Article II, the sole source of presidential power. The president has the duty to take care to faithfully enforce the law, but failure to do so, the Framers believed, represented an impeachable offense. The president is commander and chief of the nation’s armed forces, when called into service. Congress, however, does the calling. This means, as James Madison and Alexander Hamilton, among others, said in the Convention, that Congress enjoys under the War Clause the exclusive authority to take the nation to war. The president may grant pardons for offenses against the nation, but the Framers provided that the abuse of power is subject to judicial review and the impeachment power.
The president, readers will be surprised to learn, has no unilateral power in the realm of foreign affairs and national security apart from the authority to receive ambassadors and foreign ministers. But this “power” is better understood as a “duty” to receive visiting ministers, what Hamilton called a mere “administrative function” often performed in other countries by a ceremonial head of state. The president shares with the Senate the authority to make treaties and appoint officials, including judges. The president may veto bills, but this power is subject to a congressional override.
The reality of this limited grant of presidential authority under the Constitution, replete with guardrails and checks at every turn, reflects two key factors. First, the Framers’ fears of the Royal Prerogative and arbitrary executive actions which, historically, exploited subjects, persuaded them to keep the president on a short lease. Second, as Madison wrote in Federalist No. 51, in a republic, the “legislature necessarily predominates,” which meant that Congress, not the executive, was intended to be the first branch of government, and the most powerful.
That the Framers’ design for the presidency has been ignored by presidents of both parties, sometimes with encouragement and applause, is telling at this juncture in our history when Americans wonder how they can restore a constitutional presidency. A first step would be an informed and conscientious citizenry willing to criticize presidential acts that violate the Constitution and the laws of the land, irrespective of party affiliation and partisan goals.
David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and Presidential power. His scholarly writings have been cited by the U.S. Supreme Court and lower courts by both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress. Adler’s column is supported in part through a grant from Wyoming Humanities funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Adler can be reached at david.adler@alturasinstitute.com.
