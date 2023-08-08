Balancing fiscal and civic responsibility
From the Aug. 7 Cody Enterprise:
When it comes to providing services like street closures and law enforcement presence during events, where should the city draw the line between civic responsibility and fiscal responsibility?
That’s not an easy question, and one that a recently formed city committee will be tackling in the coming months. Based on discussion at a recent Cody City Council meeting work session, there is a wide range of opinions about whether fees should be imposed for the city’s event services.
Several speaking at that meeting, including Mayor Matt Hall, shared their opinions that hosting events in the city was valuable to both citizens and tourists. And if the city needed to absorb some costs associated with making those events happen, it was well worth it, they argued.
We certainly agree with these sentiments. Sometimes, doing the right thing for the city and its citizens means absorbing costs and losing a little money. That’s all a part of civic duty. And the city is in a financial position where it can absorb costs if it needs to, Hall said.
But not every event should be a write-off. If an event is making a profit off our community and its citizens, we see no reason the city shouldn’t at least break even.
Certainly, for-profit events — such as the Stampede Rodeo — are an economic boon to the community, bringing visitors and encouraging them to spend money in our stores, restaurants and lodging. So we don’t want to scare them off with a sky-high fee.
But most for-profit event organizers can afford to pay a small city fee for services rendered, and we recommend they do so.
Civic duty cuts both ways after all. And just as our city leaders need to allow our community to host events big and small, event organizers need to be cognizant of the costs to the city and give back when they can.
Nothing in life is free. And giving back to the community isn’t a one-way street, nor should it be.
— Stephen Dow
City planner should have recused himself
From the Aug. 2 Cody Enterprise:
Regardless of the final decision on the proposed site for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple, one issue will cloud any decision.
City Planner Todd Stowell should have recused himself from the process.
Stowell is a member of the LDS church. He readily discloses that information.
However, if he would have recused himself and a non-member of the LDS church had made the findings of fact on the proposed site identical to Stowell’s, the majority of the public may still not have approved of the location, but the motives of the planner would not be questioned.
In almost every instance, the opposition to the proposed temple site is not a religious issue as some have claimed. This is a matter of a large edifice with potential traffic flow and lighting issues being placed in a location hundreds, if not thousands, of Cody residents oppose.
We are not questioning Stowell’s professional abilities or his motives or his integrity; only he knows the truth of those.
However, we are questioning his decision not to recuse himself, which makes his findings come under intense scrutiny.
City Attorney Scott Kolpitcke advised the planning and zoning board that since Stowell would not benefit financially from serving as planner on the project, his church affiliation was not a conflict of interest according to state statute and therefore not illegal.
However, just because something is legal doesn’t mean it is the right or the proper thing to do or even the wisest thing to do.
The city of Cody handbook states, “It is essential that the trust of the public, the Governing Body and co-workers be maintained as decisions which go into the operation of City programs are made. Central to the standard of ethical conduct is the City’s policy that no employee shall have any interest, financial or otherwise, direct or indirect, or engage in any business transaction, or professional activity or incur any obligation of any nature which is in conflict with the discharge of the person’s duties in the public interest.
“Because the confidence of the citizenry is the very foundation for effective Government, even an unfounded appearance of unethical conduct by a City employee on or off the job can significantly impair the capability of City government. Thus, avoiding the appearance or reality of a conflict of interest forms the basis for the City’s ethics policy.”
From comments on websites and letters to the editor, it is evident “the confidence of (a large number of) the citizenry” has been shaken.
— John Malmberg
Team effort needed to shine light on sexual assault
From the Aug. 2 Jackson Hole News&Guide:
A teenager experiences “unlawful contact” by a much-older adult at a house party. Harassment in a Teton County school leads to federal intervention. A man is found to have been videoing underage girls and women in public restrooms. A former ski instructor is arrested and criminally charged for having videos of child sexual abuse on a social media account.
Sometimes the most distressing news to both journalists and readers seems all-too present, and alarmingly common in our community and beyond. But behind each of these recent headlines are hidden stories of courage, strength and hope that should be honored.
For each case of suspected abuse against a vulnerable adult or child that makes the news, someone has spoken up and called for help. Someone else has listened and offered support. As a team, they have summoned the courage to confront the alleged abusers and systems that allowed it to occur, despite how emotionally and legally challenging it might be to do so.
Two of these most recent cases were covered in last week’s News&Guide – the Teton County School District’s response to complaints of a climate of sexual harassment in the halls, classrooms and on social media; and in an article about an elected official who was assaulted by a gynecologist in New York almost two decades ago.
Both cases represent reprehensible actions that went on too long. And both represent brave struggles to confront the abuse and make it more difficult for perpetrators in the future.
Experts believe that sexual assault and crimes of sexual violence perpetrated against adults and children are vastly underreported in Wyoming and locally. In 2020 in Teton County, at least one-third of the more than 600 victims and survivors who contacted Jackson’s Victim Services were looking for assistance stemming from physical and sexual assault. How many more felt unable to speak up?
The data suggests hundreds more. Sexual assault is widely known to be the most underreported crime. Less than a third of rapes are reported to law enforcement, according to RAINN, the Rape and Incest National Network.
For several years, Jackson agencies have convened a monthly Sexual Assault Response Team in an effort to coordinate community and agency responses to better serve victims and survivors of sexual assault, rape, stalking and other related crimes. The team consists of advocates, investigators and medical professionals from Teton County Victim Services, the Community Safety Network, the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, the chief of police and Jackson Police Department, sexual assault nurse examiners from St. John’s Health, and the Teton County and Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Well-honed response efforts are invaluable, but ending the climate in which these types of offenses occur requires efforts from more than just law enforcement, support teams and school administrators. It takes a community to evolve a culture, including parents, kids, friends, work associates, neighbors and random bystanders. It takes us all. If you see something, say something.
Don’t let park theft and vandalism continue
From the Aug. 3 Lovell Chronicle:
A regular item crosses our news desk at the Chronicle almost every week, theft and/or vandalism at Lovell town parks, and frankly, it’s hard to fathom.
In recent weeks there have been repeated reports of toilet paper being stolen from restrooms, often at the free camper park, and with that theft comes broken dispensers. Are people so desperate for TP that they can’t buy it at the supermarket or a local convenience store? It has happened over and over again, twice this week.
In addition to the theft is a string of vandalism incidents in the restrooms and on park grounds including sand being poured into toilets and sinks and a restroom door being forced open with a tool when it was locked late at night. Think it’s all kids? It likely took an adult or a very strong teen to pry that door open.
Some of the damage is caused by simple carelessness, like a restroom fouled and not cleaned up after a dog washing or a restroom needing to be repainted after someone dyed their hair in the facility, leaving the color all over the walls.
The restrooms are cleaned nearly every night, so it’s not like the Town of Lovell is letting it go for days on end, town officials point out, but it’s a constant battle and it costs the town time and money.
Some of the destruction is intentional and meanspirited, like when someone cut the netting of the batting cage at a Little League ballpark and tried to flush the netting down the toilet. There are also incidents of driving on the grass, defacing structures with scratching or spray-painting and tagging walls.
We have a brand-new splash pad at Armory Park, and already there have been cases of people hanging off water features or stomping on the sensor that starts the water flowing, causing damage. We witnessed an adult man riding a child’s playground spring-riding horse just this week. Can’t be good for it.
We don’t understand the desire for people to simply destroy property, to tear something up for no reason. The result, of course, will be expensive, steel, locking paper dispensers and/or surveillance cameras in the parks – yes, it’s being discussed – and more and more monitoring, something we all wish to avoid.
A better idea is self-monitoring, as in, if you see someone doing something, tell them to knock it off or, if serious, immediately report it to police.
We’ve all been to recreation facilities that, after years of this type of activity, have deteriorated so much as to be almost unusable. It’s not nearly to that point yet in our community, of course, but now’s the time to stop this kind of behavior in its tracks.
— David Peck
You can ask the questions
From the Aug. 2 Newcastle News Letter Journal:
Over the past several weeks, the News Letter Journal has presented various stories on budgets in Weston County, including the budget for the county, the city of Newcastle, Weston County Health Services and Weston County School District No. 1. While some of these stories were complete, others, including those of the county and school district, left us with questions that we could not get answered.
Here at the NLJ, we do the best we can to provide you with the entire story, but in many instances, including in these budget stories, we can only provide the public with the information we are given. Oftentimes, we ask questions but are ignored or avoided by the people elected or hired to serve the public in various capacities.
While we strive to give you all the information, there are times we simply can’t do that. And in those instances, we would like to encourage the public to attend meetings and ask the questions themselves.
If you have a question about a budget or any other situation or issue, please attend the meetings of those governing boards and ask for answers to your questions. You may have better luck than we did, and in many cases, the News Letter Journal can use the information you were able to drag out of officials to provide a better level of understanding for the rest of the public on a particular incident or issue.
Your contribution allows us to write a complete story on topics without relying on public officials who do not want to answer the tough questions.
While the NLJ will continue to ask the questions and try to gather the whole story and the complete picture for all our readers, sometimes an additional nudge from those who also pay attention to what our local government is doing will benefit everyone.
Kudos to Sheriff and Search and Rescue; Fair Board
From the Aug. 3 Northern Wyoming News:
Many kudos this week go to Washakie County. One LARGE KUDO goes to the Washakie County Sheriff’s Office and Washakie County Search and Rescue who have worked tirelessly in the search for Breanna Mitchell.
Mitchell, 28, of Worland, went missing 12 days ago (as of this writing Tuesday, Aug. 1). She had texted and called friends she was stuck on a side road off of the Nowater Road. Search and Rescue members, as many as 15 at a time, have been out searching since she was reported missing and now they are currently working on draining a pond, where indications from two dogs are that Breanna was last at.
Sheriff Austin Brookwell has been in communication with Breanna’s mother, providing updates as they come and Saturday he had to inform her that it appeared that the search for a missing person had turned into a recovery mission. He has also done an outstanding job keeping the public informed as well.
Brookwell, in an interview, commended the search and rescue and the many volunteers who have been out searching. He is right. We are fortunate to have the volunteer search and rescue members that we do here. People who give their time to help people in distress, people they may not even know.
I was out briefly when the large scale search was set to begin Tuesday night and spoke with some civilian volunteers. They did not know Breanna or her family but they had horses, they knew the Nowater area and they wanted to help, so they did.
Others came to search on foot, drove out on all-terrain vehicles or side-by-sides, however they could help they did. Some have offered food and water to searchers and Search and Rescue.
This is why we live where we do, because neighbors help neighbors, whether we know them or not.
Our thoughts and prayers are with Breanna at this time that she will be found, and with her friends and family.
** ** **
Kudos this week also go to the Washakie County Fair Board for an outstanding fair full of fun, food and friends.
This year’s headlining concert with Deana Carter was even better than last year’s Confederate Railroad concert. She put on a wonderful show, despite she and her band having to travel by vehicle from Minneapolis, Minnesota, to get here. You don’t always see that type of commitment from celebrities nowadays. Not only did she arrive, but she delivered a great show.
The board had a few hiccups at the start but responded to them quickly and addressed the issues right away. They will work to address issues that arose long-term in the coming months at their regular board meetings.
Kudos also to the bidders who came out in force to support the youth at the Junior Livestock Sale again this year.
Once again, whether in attendance or participation, Washakie County residents deserve the kudos for a great fair this year.
— Karla Pomeroy
No one needs a stolen street sign as home decor
From the Aug. 1 Powell Tribune:
Why?
Really, why are people stealing road signs?
Recently, following reporting from this paper that highlighted mistakes on some of Wyoming Department of Transportation’s signs, a few signs were stolen, apparently by someone with a chainsaw who just cut the posts cleanly beneath the signs.
For one, where are you going to put the sign you stole? It’s like hanging up the mount of a deer you poached — it’s not smart to show off stolen goods.
More importantly, whoever did this is costing taxpayer dollars. Already, WYDOT has spent $3,000 trying to fix the mistakes made in their printing shop. Now, they’ll be spending a whole lot more to fully replace these signs. I don’t know about you, but I’d rather my tax dollars go toward repaving roads and fixing potholes over funding an illegal sign enthusiast’s passion to expand his or her collection.
And yes, these are not stop signs or other such signs meant for safety, but they’re still important. These are the signs for visitors to know the most scenic route to take to their destination, or even for locals wanting to take a drive on a weekend.
Road signs really do have it rough. WYDOT spokesman Cody Beers said after a few years just about every sign has at least one bullet hole in it. County staff too have lamented damaged and missing signs over the years. Why? If you want to go plinking, use some old cans or something more official.
Beers said he understood people being embarrassed by the “American All Highway” sign for the Beartooth Highway. But he hopes people are also upset to see signs being stolen.
We should be upset, as this will cost the state far more than printing mistakes.
— Zac Taylor
Support our youth
From the Aug. 3 Thermopolis Independent Record:
The Hot Springs County Fair has been going on this week, and there is still plenty of opportunity to fill the bleachers at some of the final events.
Thursday, August 3, the day kicks off with the swine show beginning at 8 a.m. The breeding beef show will be at 4 p.m., and the beef show will start at 6 p.m., both in the multi-purpose building. While you are there, sample the delicious offerings at the Chili Cook off hosted buy the FFA Alumni.
On Friday, the 4-H and FFA Round Robin Showmanship will begin at 10 a.m. At 1 p.m., the parade of champions will travel through town. Be sure to honk and wave to show your support.
The Judges’ Choice Silent Auction Bake Sale will begin at 5 p.m. followed by the Junior Livestock Auction in the multi-purpose building. Last year the sale brought in a record amount, let’s do it again this year.
Also, the fair building is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Thursday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday. Stop in and check out all the non-livestock exhibitors.
Fill the bleachers and the buildings to show your support of these hard working Hot Springs County kids.
Governor shares priorities, perspectives in WTE interview
From the Aug. 5 Wyoming Tribune Eagle:
Whenever the Wyoming Tribune Eagle Editorial Board has a chance to spend time with any of our elected officials, you can bet our main focus will be issues that impact you the most.
Such was the case on July 10, when Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon was willing to come to the WTE offices on West Lincolnway and spend an hour covering a variety of topics. In a previous editorial, we discussed his thoughts about health care coverage for Wyoming residents. Today, we want to cover five other major topics that the governor addressed and offer our thoughts in response.
K-12 education
One of Gov. Gordon’s top priorities for his second four-year term in office is K-12 education reform. During his time with us, he made it clear that he wants the state to continue to reexamine the public education system, “thinking about it more in terms of what the customer wants, rather than how much we should fund (it).”
To many in the state, that sounds like a good idea. But while parents definitely should have a say in what their children are exposed to, if they want complete control, they need to home-school them.
We were pleased to hear Gov. Gordon say that we need to let teachers teach without interference, yet maintain some accountability, including weeding out poor teachers, as needed.
This isn’t a surprise, because he has consistently said the same thing since he was first elected. However, in the current political climate, where groups like Moms for Liberty and others are constantly telling school board members that they need to limit what’s said in the classroom, it’s refreshing to hear from our state’s chief executive. He even addressed that head-on by telling us, “What we’re hearing, I think, is a national drumbeat from organizations that are mostly located in places like Washington, D.C., but apparently now Florida or Texas, that are throwing out ... agendas that raise issues that our schools don’t necessarily have to deal with.”
The governor said he is counting on the results of the RIDE (Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education) initiative that he launched two years ago to reform the public’s primary and secondary education system. That 12-page report, issued last December, came with one overriding objective: “Wyoming’s education future lies in creating a student-centered educational experience that allows students to advance through material based on their mastery, and offering them rigorous pathways to the workforce regardless of whether or not they attend a four-year college.”
It also advised the governor, state superintendent of public instruction and State Board of Education to come together to make that a reality. We hope they’re able to do so.
Diversifying the economy
Another of Gov. Gordon’s priorities is to diversify Wyoming’s economy. So far, that has meant creating a tighter focus for the Wyoming Business Council on recruiting businesses and offering support for those already here. That started with hiring Josh Dorrell from the private sector to serve as CEO.
In addition to supporting the state’s legacy industries, Mr. Dorrell aims to bring companies from new sectors to Wyoming. There have certainly been some success stories in several communities, including the recruitment of Eagle Claw to Cheyenne, but there’s much more to be done.
Gov. Gordon told us that Wyoming’s economy is the most diverse it’s ever been. Unfortunately, that hasn’t been a very high bar to get over. If Wyoming is to be successful in the long run, it’s going to have to make more short-term investments in new ideas, take some risks and not be afraid to fail.
Which leads us to the next topic of discussion ...
Keeping/attracting young people
Gov. Gordon’s comment that resonated most with us was, “We want to make sure that our kids have every opportunity to compete globally, but also feel that they are protected here — that they’re safe — and they have every chance to excel.”
That’s a pretty broad statement, but it’s also an incredibly hopeful one. Now, it’s time for the governor and other state officials to work together to make it a reality, if they want to have any chance of keeping Wyoming’s young people in the state or recruiting others to the workforce.
We don’t disagree with Gov. Gordon that “it’s a natural thing (for young people) to say, ‘I want to go see something else.’ And if we put golden handcuffs on them, they’re just going to become resentful.” But if Wyoming is going to be the “rebound state” that the governor envisions — a place that young people want to return to at some point — the atmosphere here has to be one that welcomes them with open arms.
From the perspective of business recruitment and development, that’s starting to happen. We’re seeing more and more efforts, both from the public and private sectors, to encourage entrepreneurship and support startups with seed money and advice on developing a solid business plan.
The area that concerns us most is the one that the most conservative among us don’t want to hear or acknowledge. It’s the fact that the more discriminatory the language of our leaders becomes, the less that young people want to be here.
Because the reality is that most young people are more accepting of all people, regardless of their race, gender identity or a variety of other factors. Yet, some in Wyoming’s older generations seem to be more vocal than ever these days about their discomfort with LGBTQ+ people and racial minorities (and want to teach this discomfort to the next generation).
This is simply unacceptable. Not only does it make those who are the targets of such prejudice feel unwelcome and unsafe, it causes those who support them to cross the Equality State off their list of potential places to call home. If Gov. Gordon is serious about what he said, he needs to use his public platform to voice it more often and remind his fellow Wyomingites that discrimination in any form is unacceptable.
Affordable housing
Of course, even the most friendly, accepting place in the world won’t attract new residents if there’s no place for them to live. And, like many other places across the country, Wyoming has a major affordable housing problem.
Gov. Gordon pointed to work being done with the Harvard Growth Lab to identify the major reasons more developers aren’t building apartment buildings and other types of housing that the majority of the workforce can afford. Some early answers seem to point to onerous local zoning ordinances, but the governor noted the need to access more grant money to build new and repair existing infrastructure. The state also is working to identify ways to help smaller communities with the engineering requirements on such projects.
This is one area where there is no single solution, but the governor and the Legislature need to make this a top priority and act on potential answers as quickly as possible.
Current state of political discourse
The final major issue to discuss today is the way we interact with one another when it comes to political issues, especially hot topics like access to abortion services, transgender medical care and books available in school libraries.
Again, our Wyoming-native governor is well aware of the decline in civil discourse and the way the topics of conversation have shifted:
“From the time I started (in politics) to now, we used to talk a lot about Wyoming, whether Wyoming people have the history of Wyoming behind them. We’re not talking about that (now). We’re talking about national agendas.”
The governor talked about people moving into Wyoming from other places because they’re unhappy with the politics where they live — a process dubbed “The Great Sorting.”
“I think we’re getting a whole lot of that ideology moving into the state. And that’s the struggle we’re seeing here, between, you know, what is Wyoming, and what is the Wyoming that we all knew and loved and why we wanted to move here, versus the, ‘I’m going to take whatever I can from the national agenda and impose it on Wyoming.’ And that struggle is going to play out over the next few years. I do think that’s bifurcated the state. I think it’s terribly unfortunate.”
The governor’s right, it is unfortunate. But his hands aren’t tied. There’s much more he can do to push back against these outside forces, starting with signaling to the Freedom Caucus and other far-right lawmakers when they’ve gone too far and there’s a strong likelihood that he will veto a bill he strongly disagrees with.
Instead of letting a bill like Senate File 133, “Student Eligibility in Interscholastic Sports,” go into effect without his signature, but at the same time sending a three-page letter to the secretary of state calling it “overly draconian” and acknowledging it “can have a devastating impact on the mental health and well-being of individuals who already face significant discrimination and marginalization,” he should veto it. If lawmakers want to send “a harmful message that these individuals and their families do not deserve the same opportunities as others,” he doesn’t have to make it easy for them to do so.
Yes, our governor believes strongly in the separation of powers. That’s fine, but he also needs to realize that he has a role to play as the state’s top executive. In this second term, which means he can’t immediately run again for a third term, he needs to stand up and tell his fellow Wyomingites what he believes, then back that up with the veto pen, as needed.
As we said before, an hour with Gov. Gordon isn’t enough time to dig into any great depth on any of these or a dozen other key challenges facing Wyoming. But it is enough time to detect the strong feelings he has about the path the state he loves is on and where it should be headed.
For the good of everyone he represents — the elderly, the young people, his executive branch staff, those in the private sector and others — we hope Gov. Gordon will continue to speak up on more than energy development and wildlife issues, take action and make a positive difference. We might not always agree with his stance, but we’ll respect him for stating it clearly and decisively, then acting accordingly.
David Adler: John Jay: First chief justice, diplomat, founding era giant
When the newly elected President George Washington turned his attention to the historic opportunity of nominating citizens to fill seats on the first U.S. Supreme Court in 1789, he knew exactly whom he wanted to name the nation’s first Chief Justice: John Jay.
Jay enjoyed Washington’s confidence in a way few of his contemporaries did. Apart from Chief Justice William Howard Taft, who was elected as the United States 27th president before ascending to the High Bench, nobody has come to the Court with Jay’s resume.
Jay was a leading New York lawyer by the time he was 30 years old. He was a principal drafter of New York’s constitution in 1777 and served as the state’s first chief justice. In 1778, amid a crumbling national economy, military disarray and a precipitous decline of public confidence in the national government, Jay was elected president of the Continental Congress, the nation’s highest office. A year later, Jay was sent to Spain as minister plenipotentiary, the first of several stints as a diplomatic representative, which led to his appointment as Secretary of Foreign Affairs. He negotiated the Treaty of Paris, which formally ended the Revolutionary War. By most measures, Jay was viewed as the country’s leading expert on foreign affairs.
Although partisan politics in New York prevented Jay from serving as a delegate to the Constitutional Convention, he authored numerous influential essays urging the importance of creating a stronger national government. When Alexander Hamilton conceived of the Federalist Papers, he turned first to Jay to join him in the project. Illness prevented Jay from contributing more than five essays to the project, but his writings — prosaic, cogent and reflective of a diplomatic mindset — focused on the need for America to create a respectable government at home so that it might earn respect abroad.
In Federalist No. 64, drawing on his vast experience as the nation’s expert in international relations and international law, Jay wrote about the important constitutional role of the Senate in treaty-making and the formulation of American foreign policy.
Jay’s many contributions to state, federal and international affairs led Washington to invite him to “name” the position that he wanted to hold in the new federal government. Jay selected the Supreme Court, although for a short time he simultaneously served as Secretary of State until Thomas Jefferson agreed to accept that cabinet post.
Jay’s tenure on the Supreme Court did not meet his expectations. He resigned from the Court in 1795, having written only a handful of opinions, which was a function of the paucity of cases brought before the Court. He doubted that the federal judiciary would enjoy the “energy, weight and dignity” necessary to support the national government.
As Chief Justice, Jay advanced a series of fundamental constitutional principles. The Constitution, he wrote, was a compact among the people, not the states, a principle that echoed the Preamble to the Constitution, which began with the words, “We the people ordain and establish this Constitution.” His rejection of the assertion of state sovereignty was invoked again and again in landmark Supreme Court cases.
Jay’s most notable opinion — Chisholm v. Georgia (1793) — held that states could be sued in federal courts for debts owed to citizens of other states. He rejected Georgia’s claim of sovereign immunity and observed that repudiating debts undercut economic recovery and stained the reputation of the nation. Jay was disappointed when Chisholm was overturned by the 11th Amendment.
In Hayburn’s Case (1792), Jay reinforced the Constitution’s Article III requirement that the Court’s jurisdiction is limited to hearing genuine “cases or controversies,” which prohibits the Court from rendering advisory opinions. The Court refused to permit federal courts to pass judgment, as a federal statute mandated, on the claims of invalid pensioners since congressional discretion to overturn judicial rulings would impair judicial independence and render them advisory.
The prohibition prevented the Court, in 1793, from answering questions from President Washington about laws pertaining to the official recognition of the French ambassador, Citizen Genet. Genet was an obnoxious foreign guest, whipping up American support for France in its war against England, despite our official policy of neutrality in the war between the two great European powers.
Jay, however, answered the questions in a personal letter to his friend, Secretary of Treasury of Alexander Hamilton. There was at the time no convention that prohibited Justices from lending advice to the president.
In 1794, Chief Justice Jay, at the request of President Washington, sailed to London to negotiate what became known as the Jay Treaty, which averted war between the United States and England by resolving issues that had lingered since the Revolutionary War. Jay believed that the agreement assured America’s commercial prosperity, although Jeffersonian Republicans accused Jay of sacrificing national honor to British insolence.
Jay’s reputation remained intact. After his retirement from the Court, he was elected Governor of New York. In 1800, as Jay’s term was expiring, President John Adams nominated Jay to become Chief Justice of the Supreme Court for a second time. Although he was approved by the Senate, Jay declined and retired to upstate New York to farm his property. Adams proceeded to appoint John Marshall, who went on to become the most famous member of the Court in the nation’s history.
David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and Presidential power. His scholarly writings have been cited by the U.S. Supreme Court and lower courts by both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress. Adler’s column is supported in part through a grant from Wyoming Humanities funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Adler can be reached at david.adler@alturasinstitute.com.
