Average gas price remains unchanged during week
CHEYENNE (WNE) – Average gasoline prices in Wyoming are unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.99 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 60.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand $1.14 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $3.62 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.49, a difference of 87 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.23 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 71.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands $1.37 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
This story was published on March 22.
———
Man accused of stabbing another in the face
JACKSON (WNE) — A Jackson man was arrested March 15 after allegedly stabbing another man in the face.
Manuel Vargas, 25, faces one count of aggravated assault and battery, one count of false imprisonment and one count of interference with a peace officer. The charges of aggravated assault and battery and interference with a peace officer are felonies; each carries a punishment of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $10,000.
The incident occurred March 15 at 6:13 a.m. when two Jackson police officers were dispatched to the White Buffalo Club for a report that someone was stabbed in the face.
The officers arrived and located a manager for the White Buffalo Club standing with two males. One of the males — identified as Vasanthraj Narayana, who reported the incident — was holding what appeared to be a bloody cloth to the left side of his head. The other male, identified as Vargas, was standing near the doorway to a residence and had what appeared to be blood on his shirt and pants.
According to the police affidavit, Vargas told Officer Alex Ayling when he first arrived that Narayana had provided him with a place to live, referencing the unit outside of which they were standing. Vargas told officers he was trying to defend himself when Narayana got mad at him while Vargas was cooking.
While officers were interviewing Vargas, Narayana was transported to the hospital, where he received six stitches in his face, between his left eye and ear. Vargas confirmed that he was not hurt during the encounter.
This story was published on March 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.