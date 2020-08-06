POWELL (WNE) — Though much mystery still surrounds Forrest Fenn’s decade-long treasure hunt, the 89-year-old entrepreneur says the treasure was found in Wyoming.
“Because I promised the finder I would not reveal who found it or where, I have remained mostly silent,” Fenn recently penned on a blog dedicated to the 10-year search for the treasure. “However, the finder understands how important some closure is for many searchers, so today [July 22] he agreed that we should reveal that the treasure was found in Wyoming.”
Fenn has said he hid a bronze chest filled with gold and jewels worth more than $1 million in the Rocky Mountain wilderness. In late July, he gave up the state in which it was found on Dal Neitzel’s “Thrill of the Chase” blog — after many hunters voiced displeasure with the lack of facts. Some searchers have turned on Fenn, saying the treasure hunt was a hoax or a friend was steered to the site.
Fenn said he hoped that disclosing Wyoming as the location would “bring some closure to those whose solves were in New Mexico, Colorado or Montana.”
Fenn hid clues in a poem he wrote as part of his 2010 autobiography. Thousands of people soon worked on “solves” for the riddle, searched the Rocky Mountains and purchased books and collateral material from Fenn in hopes of discovering more clues.
