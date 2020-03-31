EVANSTON (WNE) — Social media exploded on Sunday, March 29, when someone shared a video taken at the Evanston Flying J purported to show emergency crews wearing protective gear responding to Uinta County’s first case of COVID-19 in a truck driver.
The video was first posted to a truck driver’s wall of shame site and then shared widely.
However, Uinta County Fire and Ambulance and Uinta County Public Health quickly issued statements countering the misinformation contained in posts sharing the video.
Emergency crews are reportedly donning protective gear for every call at this point in time in an effort to keep first responders safe.
Uinta County Public Health said a truck driver was taken to Evanston Regional Hospital for a health issue and “the decision to test the individual was made based on an overabundance of caution to protect the individual, the community and those down the road.”
That individual was reportedly quarantined while awaiting test results.
The statement from Public Health noted that ERH has prepared for and continues to develop plans to care for not only Uinta County residents but for anyone passing through the community.
While the statewide total of confirmed cases stood at 94 in 15 counties on the morning of Monday, March 30, Uinta County still does not have a confirmed case.
