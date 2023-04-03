Cheyenne woman pleads guilty to stealing over $200K
CHEYENNE (WNE) – A Cheyenne woman pleaded guilty Friday morning in federal court to stealing more than $200,000 from a local theater company over the span of two years.
Late last November, Carissa J. Dunn-Pollard, 45, was accused of defrauding Cheyenne Little Theatre Players during her employment as a part-time bookkeeper from roughly September 2020 to May 2022. At the time, the charges against Dunn-Pollard carried a maximum sentence of 100 years in prison.
On March 6, Dunn-Pollard filed a plea agreement in her case, which was accepted by the prosecution, reducing her charges from five counts of wire fraud and one count of tax evasion to one count of wire fraud and one count of tax evasion.
Assistant United States Attorney Margaret M. Vierbuchen said that with Dunn-Pollard’s guilty plea, the prosecution would seek the “low end” of the guidelines, if they’re accepted, or a 27- to 33-month sentence.
Dunn-Pollard now faces a maximum prison sentence of 21 years and up to $275,000 in fines. She has also agreed to pay $220,000 in restitution to the Cheyenne Little Theatre Players, as well as a penalty to the Internal Revenue Service, though they have not yet settled on an appropriate figure.
As a bookkeeper for Cheyenne Little Theatre Players, Dunn-Pollard was the sole person responsible for keeping financial records, “including paying bills, managing payroll, and submitting financial reports to the (theater’s) management,” according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Over the span of the two years during which she admitted to stealing from the theater, Dunn-Pollard had transferred $53,819 into her bank account through 54 different “payroll deposits.”Theater management was suspicious after discovering these “unusual transfers of funds.”
Many Sheridanites are buying chickens for the first time
SHERIDAN (WNE) — High egg prices are causing Sheridanites to purchase chicks at a higher rate than previous years.
According to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, national egg prices rose from about $2.90 per dozen in September 2022 to about $4.82 per dozen in January. Prices fell to about $4.21 per dozen in February.
Current egg prices in Sheridan are much higher than the February national average. The average price of one dozen non-organic eggs at Ridley’s Family Markets and Albertsons is $5.94, according to prices on the stores’ websites.
Shipton’s Big R Sheridan and Tractor Supply Co. have both seen an influx of first-time chick buyers and chicks selling faster as a result of increased egg prices.
“A lot of people have been saying how the price of eggs has been going sky high and they don’t want to have to deal with them anymore,” said Alexis Morgareidge, chick days captain at Tractor Supply Co. in Sheridan. “We have had a major turnaround for people buying chicks and being first time chick owners.”
Chicks are a long-term investment; chickens generally don’t begin to lay eggs until they are six to eight months old. Depew said a do-it-yourself coop is an option, but costs associated with a new chicken coop can be more than $1,500 and feed costs can be up to $100 per month for 10 chickens.
“...So really, it’s almost cost prohibitive to buy them right now and hope you’re gonna get eggs this year,” Depew said. “Next year, you’re gonna have a bunch of eggs.”
Cheyenne man arrested following high-speed pursuit
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A man is in custody after allegedly leading Cheyenne police officers on a high-speed pursuit and causing multiple disturbances in different locations.
According to a news release from Cheyenne police, officers were dispatched at approximately 9:58 a.m.Thursday to a verbal disturbance involving Joseph Hernandez, 33, of Cheyenne, at a residence near the 200 block of West Eighth Street.
On the scene, officers observed Hernandez in the driver’s seat of a red Ford F-150 pickup parked in the driveway. Officers attempted to communicate with Hernandez, but he backed out of the driveway and fled.The truck traveled east on West Fifth Street, crossing Interstate 180 at a high rate of speed and running a red light through moderate traffic.The officer then lost sight of Hernandez.
At approximately 11:20 a.m., an officer spotted the truck and a driver matching Hernandez’s description while responding to another call. According to the release, Hernandez fled in the truck as the officer approached, leading to a pursuit through south Cheyenne in which he drove recklessly and, at times, into oncoming traffic and through stop signs. Due to safety concerns, the pursuit was terminated.
At approximately 1:17 p.m., officers were dispatched to a disturbance at a residence in the 300 block of Bocage Drive, where Hernandez was seen jumping a fence into the backyard of the residence. He fled from an officer and was arrested after attempting to gain entry to the home.
Hernandez was booked into the Laramie County Detention Center on charges of fleeing and eluding, two counts of driving without a valid license, running a red light, two counts of reckless driving, interference with a peace officer, two counts of speeding in a residential area, and assault and battery.
