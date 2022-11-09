Average gas prices up 0.4 cents per gallon since last week in Wyoming
CHEYENNE (WNE) —Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.65 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 20.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 22.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel has risen 3.4 cents in the last week, and stands at $5.32 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state Sunday was $3.19 per gallon, while the highest was $4.79, a difference of $1.60 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 6.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.78 on Monday. The national average is down 11.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 37.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
This story was published on Nov. 9, 2022.
————-
Grizzly accidentally taken during hunt
CODY (WNE) — A Cody man faces charges as an accessory to the taking of a grizzly bear without a proper license last spring.
Douglas Joel Proffit, 43, allegedly helped his 13-year-old child shoot the animal during a hunting trip May 30 on the North Fork.
According to the affidavit, Wyoming Game and Fish Department Game Warden Travis Crane received a text message from game warden Grant Gerharter advising that an individual from Cody had mistakenly shot a grizzly bear while black bear hunting.
“Proffit had called [Gerharter] and explained that his 13-year-old son mistakenly shot a grizzly bear near Sleeping Giant Ski Area,” the affidavit said.
On May 31, Crane and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Agent Mike Munn met Proffit at the Cody check station on Yellowstone Avenue.
Proffit had skinned the grizzly bear and collected the entire hide including the head and paws and brought them to the check station in the back of his truck.
“I immediately confirmed it was a grizzly bear, having a large, dished head and large, mostly straight claws on its front feet,” Crane wrote in the affidavit. “The bear was mostly brown/black in color with lighter hair at the tips.”
Proffit told Munn and Crane that he and his son were hunting black bears for the first time this year. He stated he believed the bear was a black bear and told his son to shoot.
When Proffit got to the bear and looked at its claws, he became “concerned it may have been a grizzly bear,” the affidavit said.
An arraignment hearing is currently scheduled for Nov. 14.
This story was published on Nov. 7, 2022.
—————
Powell man arrested for allegedly distributing marijuana to high school students
POWELL (WNE) — After three high school students returned late from their lunch break and allegedly smelled like marijuana, a Powell man in his 60s was charged with three felonies and a misdemeanor.
Kenneth Mark Hunter was charged with three counts of distributing a controlled substance to persons under the age of 18.
According to an affidavit written by school resource officer Matt Koritnik, three Powell High School students returned late from their lunch period on Oct. 26 with the smell of marijuana on their clothes.
Powell High School Principal Tim Wormald, assistant principal Steve Lensegrav and Koritnik were involved in interviewing the three students who allegedly demonstrated signs of being under the influence.
According to the affidavit, all three confirmed that they went to Hunter’s home, where they smoked part of a joint provided by Hunter.
Koritnik obtained a warrant for Hunter’s home later in the day.
Officers said they found a metal bucket in the bathroom that contained “some recently burnt items.” Burnt material was also found in the toilet. Hunter claimed he was putting out a small fire in the bathroom.
Two packages of what was suspected to be marijuana were also found as well as used liquid cartridges and one “Extrax THC Vape pen.”
Hunter was arrested on the distribution charge as well as three felony charges of knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense.
Hunter is charged with an additional third or subsequent offense felony possession from earlier in October. He also faces a misdemeanor charge for obstruction of justice.
Hunter is currently released on a $10,000 cash bond.
This story was published on Nov. 8, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.