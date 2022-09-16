CODY — Every elementary school in the Cody school district is now using a new automated visitor management system, so anyone planning to visit the schools needs to bring some form of government identification.
That information will be entered into the management system, and visitors will be provided a PIN (personal identification number), which they will use when they visit any school in the district.
The system was installed last January at Cody High School and shortly after spring break at the middle school. It was installed in the elementary schools, the final buildings in the district to get updated, over the summer.
“It’s working great,” Sunset Elementary School Principal Jay McCarten said. “Knowing the technology and helping parents put their information in correctly takes a little time, but once that is taken care of, it is pretty slick.”
Visitors will be prompted by an iPad screen to answer questions regarding the purpose of their visit and whom they intend to visit.
An email is automatically sent to the individual being visited, alerting him that someone is at the school to see him, and a visitor’s pass is printed out. Once the visitor checks out on the iPad, another email is sent indicating the person has departed.
“I have been super impressed with how it works,” McCarten said. “Any extra measure we can put in to keep our kids safe is important.”
The PIN assigned will allow access to any school in the district, so parents with children in more than one school will just have one PIN number to remember.
The district wants to remind parents to bring proper ID when visiting the schools.
This story was published on Sept. 14, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.