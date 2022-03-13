Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. High 53F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 29F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.