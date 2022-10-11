CHEYENNE —A group of state lawmakers recommended a $70 million external cost adjustment Monday for the state’s K-12 school funding model in the wake of inflationary pressures.
Members of the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Education Committee approved the motion, 8-5, after hearing testimony about the cost pressures on school districts in the state, as well as a report outlining the $90 million shortfall between the evidence-based model and statutory model.
The recommendation will be sent in a memo to the Joint Appropriations Committee, which will consider it at its next meeting Oct. 27.
Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, put forward the motion for $70 million based on the Legislative Service Office staff’s analysis. He said he believes it is justified based on the testimony from experts and stakeholders.
“Every time we personally go to the grocery store, go to the gas station or go down to the local lumberyard to pick up supplies, we know that there is significant inflation in society,” Sommers said. “I think it’s time we provided an inflationary adjustment to K-12 (schools).”
The Legislature has provided ECAs for the K-12 model in previous years in categories such as professional and nonprofessional staff, education supplies and materials, as well as energy. It is based on an analysis by the Legislative Service Office, in consultation with school finance experts, as a reaction to inflation.
The difference in the evidence-based model, which is developed from school district spending reports, and the statutory model was estimated at $53 million for this fiscal year.
Earlier this year, legislators approved a 5.98% adjustment for educational supplies and materials, and an extra 8.95% for energy. It was only allowed for one year, however.
It is now estimated there is a $90 million deficit between what the state is constitutionally required to appropriate and actual costs.
The state currently faces a lawsuit, originally filed by the Wyoming Education Association, and since joined by Laramie County School District 1 and others, for allegedly failing to meet that mandate.
“It’s still $20 million short of what we contemplate to be constitutional in accordance with the consultant model,” Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, said in favor of the $70 million ECA. “But in terms of what is the correct ECA for us to recommend, this is the correct ECA to recommend. It is an appropriate adjustment to last year’s funding level to hold it in purchasing parity.”
Legislative consultant Christiana Stoddard also outlined a report on the cost pressures on teacher salaries in the state, as well as the number of teachers leaving the profession. She said that while teacher wages have remained high relative to other Wyoming occupations, and compared to salaries in other states, the state continues to lose its advantage as wages stay flat.
Model salaries now sit 3% below the average salary in the region, and the exit rate for teachers is above the average rate at 11.4%, she said.
Lawmakers arguing against the ECA said Stoddard’s report showed the circumstances weren’t extreme enough to warrant a $70 million increase.
Education Committee co-Chairman Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, said he recognized there is clearly inflation in society, but he believed it would be better to wait until the Legislature’s general session to see what the inflation rate would be then.
Scott voiced concern that legislators didn’t have a full enough picture of the federal funding school districts received and the long-term implications it would have. He also said he was having difficulty understanding “what our posture is, given ECAs that haven’t been carried forward.”
Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, said she believed getting more information was always important, but that the Education Committee had repeatedly heard the federal stimulus money was only meant for COVID-19 recovery purposes, and it’s only reimbursable. She said it was not a slush fund to supplement a lack of funding from the state.
“The $70 million out of the $90 (million) shortfall is 77%. It’s a C, barely a C+, if we’re going to be doing some grading at an Education Committee meeting,” she told members. “I’d like us to be doing an A+ job.”
Connolly made an additional recommendation that the Education Committee send forward a letter to the Appropriations Committee telling members to consider the full $90 million, but other lawmakers suggested cutting the $70 million in half.
Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Casper, said everyone in the state is trying to catch up, and many people felt as though they weren’t getting paid enough for the job they do.
“I don’t get paid enough for what I do, and I certainly don’t get enough respect for what I provide. Because none of you can come here without a full tummy, and that’s what I provide. I’m in agriculture,” he said minutes before the vote. “My whole life is on the whim of whatever you guys are willing to give.”
Committee members asked how the state would pay for the $70 million, and legislative staff was asked to explain the split between local and state entities funding the external cost adjustment. Legislators were assured it was possible, but representatives such as Harshman advised their colleagues not to count their eggs before they hatch.
He said he would support funding for materials and supplies, as well as energy.
He didn’t see a need for professional and nonprofessional staff salaries to receive an adjustment yet, which was an argument made in the Education Committee last fall.
Despite the split among committee members, ultimately many said it was time to take into account costs teachers and faculty were experiencing at home.
“I do agree that certainly the energy and materials are sorely needed,” Rep. Sandy Newsome, R-Cody, said. “I also would state that I believe the personnel increase is important because, when we realize that the cost to heat our schools is going up significantly, the cost for a teacher to heat their home is going up significantly, as well.”
