RIVERTON (WNE) — After catching the attention of doctors, school counselors, and police for years, a 60-year-old man is being prosecuted for first-degree sexual abuse of children.
Lester Lietz, of Riverton, is in custody on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
In 2015, a Riverton Police Department officer spoke with a school counselor regarding reports that Lietz had pushed a 9-year-old girl up by the neck and “pulled” on her privates until she cried. He’d also been seen touching a 4-year-old’s genitalia.
In 2016, then-RPD detective Daniel Ladd spoke with Indian Health Services about liberties Lietz was believed to have taken with the older girl. In June of 2019, the children were taken with family to Nevada, away from Lietz, where they were encouraged by RPD detective Jacob Nation to speak with law enforcement there.
In the interview with Nevada police, another of the girls, who was 5 during the interview but 4 during the incident, described painful encounters with Lietz.
Lietz is charged with two separate accusations of first-degree sexual abuse of children, each of which carries a minimum of 25 years in prison and a maximum of 50 years.
The case was brought against him April 28. He was transferred to Fremont County District Court for felony-level prosecution May 7.
He pleaded “not guilty” soon after.
