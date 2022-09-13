POWELL (WNE) — A portion of the southern part of Yellowstone National Park was closed temporarily Monday due to hazardous conditions at a solar battery energy storage system at West Thumb Geyser Basin.
On Sept. 6, Northwestern Energy staff reported smoke coming out of a small building near the bookstore that houses a solar battery energy storage system at West Thumb Geyser Basin.
Park structural fire crews were notified and dispatched to the location. They did not see flames when they arrived, but there was smoke.
“Battery fumes are corrosive and hazardous when inhaled,” the park’s public affairs office said Monday.
To ensure visitor and employee safety, West Thumb Geyser Basin closed until the batteries have fully discharged and fumes have dissipated from the area. The area was closed until further notice as of Monday afternoon and will continue to be monitored and evaluated by the park structural fire crew and the geyser basin will reopen when it is deemed safe.
This story was published on Sept. 13, 2022.
