YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — More than 780,000 people visited Yellowstone National Park in June as the park continues to grapple with large summer crowds.
The National Park Service says Yellowstone has recorded about 1,360,000 million visitors so far in 2019. That’s down slightly from last year but still well above historical levels.
The park in Wyoming, Montana and Idaho typically sees its most visitors during the summer months. Park officials say visitors should expect delays and limited parking at popular tourist destinations.
