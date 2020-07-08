Coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 8

Albany: 41

Big Horn: 21

Campbell: 62

Carbon: 16

Converse: 16

Crook: 7

Fremont: 331

Goshen: 7

Hot Springs: 9

Johnson: 16

Laramie: 198

Lincoln: 32

Natrona: 131

Niobrara: 1

Park: 68

Platte: 3

Sheridan: 19

Sublette: 3

Sweetwater: 114

Teton: 117

Uinta: 154

Washakie: 37

Weston: 1

Total 1,404

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 8

Albany: 4

Big Horn: 4

Campbell: 13

Carbon: 13

Converse: 11

Crook: 0

Fremont: 42

Goshen: 2

Hot Springs: 3

Johnson: 4

Laramie: 104

Lincoln: 5

Natrona: 24

Niobrara: 1

Park: 8

Platte: 1

Sheridan: 8

Sublette: 3

Sweetwater: 10

Teton: 32

Uinta: 38

Washakie: 6

Weston: 1

Total: 336

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 8

Albany: 27

Big Horn: 12

Campbell: 50

Carbon: 21

Converse: 26

Crook: 7

Fremont: 294

Goshen: 7

Hot Springs: 12

Johnson: 19

Laramie: 231

Lincoln: 19

Natrona: 95

Niobrara: 2

Park: 35

Platte 2

Sheridan: 19

Sublette: 6

Sweetwater: 84

Teton: 123

Uinta: 165

Washakie: 34

Weston: 1

Total: 1,291