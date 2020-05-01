JACKSON (WNE) – The Bridger-Teton National Forest has now partly aligned with Wyoming’s other national forests, which have temporarily closed developed campgrounds in response to the coronavirus crisis.
A fire ban has not been ordered, unlike Wyoming’s six national forests east of the Continental Divide in the U.S. Forest Service’s Rocky Mountain Region. But the Bridger-Teton is “asking” recreationists to refrain from building campfires for the time being.
The temporary closures were deemed necessary to address health and safety concerns for employees and the public.
“While we know that going outside provides forest visitors needed space, exercise and mental health, we are taking the risks presented by COVID-19 seriously,” Forest Supervisor Tricia O’Connor said in a statement.
Closed areas and services also include Granite Hot Springs and manmade facilities like picnic areas and tables, potable water stations, fire rings and grills, flush and vaulted toilets, and trash cans and dumpsters.
Dispersed recreation and camping on the 3.4-million-acre Bridger-Teton are not affected, including trailheads, parking areas and trails.
But for now, much of the forest is still locked in snow and ice, and roads remain muddy if not snowed over and closed.
Pritchard Pass along Fall Creek Road, for example, is still completely snowed over and closed. Gros Ventre Road is a mess and 4-wheel-drive vehicles are recommended, but the route will open from Atherton Creek to Slate Creek at 6:15 a.m. Friday.
“Antler hunters should expect to have to walk or ride horses to more locations this year,” the forest posted.
The Bridger-Teton’s temporary order closing developed areas extends through May 31.
