ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — After nearly 12 hours of side-sonar scanning by experts with Sublette County's Tip Top Search and Rescue team and several follow-up dive attempts by volunteers from the Sweetwater County Dive Team, a body matching the description of the 7-year-old ATV crash victim, who was reported missing along with his father on late Friday night, has been recovered in the Big Firehole Canyon of Flaming Gorge Reservoir, according to Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office.
On Friday, sheriff's deputies responded to a report of two missing persons near the Firehole Canyon and Sage Creek area of the Green River and Flaming Gorge Reservoir.
Deputies learned that a 34-year-old Rock Springs man and his 7-year-old son were last seen leaving their campsite in an all-terrain vehicle at around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday night, August 6.
At around midday on Saturday, divers located in the water a submerged all-terrain vehicle. Deputies recovered from the vehicle the body of an adult male matching the description of the missing father.
After a Monday morning search of the water with negative results by their marine unit, the sheriff's office enlisted the help of side-scan sonar experts from Sublette County's Tip Top Search and Rescue team.
"Early Tuesday morning, we deployed maritime assets from Tip Top and our Marine Unit, volunteers from our dive team, and several communications and support elements on the ground from the sheriff's office. It's a tragic situation, but we're just grateful to have located this child," said sheriff's office spokesperson Deputy Jason Mower.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.