Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17

Albany: 125

Big Horn: 1

Campbell: 20

Carbon: 14

Converse: 35

Crook: 17

Fremont: 44

Goshen: 18

Hot Springs: 3

Johnson: 1

Laramie: 51

Lincoln: 17

Natrona: 97

Niobrara: 0

Park: 23

Platte: 11

Sheridan: 49

Sublette: 14

Sweetwater: 5

Teton: 33

Uinta: 18

Washakie: 4

Weston: 3

Total: 603

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17

Albany: 257

Big Horn: 46

Campbell: 197

Carbon: 179

Converse: 60

Crook: 27

Fremont: 574

Goshen: 64

Hot Springs: 28

Johnson: 23

Laramie: 480

Lincoln: 101

Natrona: 347

Niobrara: 1

Park: 184

Platte: 13

Sheridan: 162

Sublette: 50

Sweetwater: 302

Teton: 454

Uinta: 266

Washakie: 104

Weston: 17

Total 3,936

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17

Albany: 44

Big Horn: 5

Campbell: 33

Carbon: 26

Converse: 25

Crook: 5

Fremont: 72

Goshen: 10

Hot Springs: 4

Johnson: 6

Laramie: 155

Lincoln: 30

Natrona: 72

Niobrara: 2

Park: 15

Platte: 5

Sheridan: 64

Sublette: 17

Sweetwater: 18

Teton: 33

Uinta: 61

Washakie: 8

Weston: 6

Total: 716

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17

Albany: 176

Big Horn: 49

Campbell: 209

Carbon: 189

Converse: 50

Crook: 15

Fremont: 588

Goshen: 54

Hot Springs: 29

Johnson: 27

Laramie: 580

Lincoln: 113

Natrona: 318

Niobrara: 3

Park: 174

Platte 6

Sheridan: 173

Sublette: 52

Sweetwater: 313

Teton: 453

Uinta: 307

Washakie: 102

Weston: 20

Total: 4,000

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.