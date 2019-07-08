RIVERTON (WNE) — The City of Riverton submitted an answer on Friday to the lawsuit that former city administrator job applicant Dennis Sparks filed against it in early May - to wit, that the Riverton City Council and former Mayor Lars Baker did not wrong Sparks amid their job selection process.
Riverton's answer cites 88 paragraphs worth of complaints, filed May 6, in which Sparks had alleged that the city performed an unlawful background check on him and further, falsely reported to independent consumer reporting agency LexisNexis that the inquiry on Sparks was for "law enforcement purposes."
To each of the paragraphs, Riverton's answer either denies the allegations or denies the allegations as plead.
The filing also asserts that Sparks signed a release granting the city permission to perform the background check, a fact which Sparks's original complaint had acknowledged.
The report by LexisNexis on Sparks revealed two records of Virginia criminal history - one felony and one misdemeanor - which Sparks's complaint said were inaccurate because "LexisNexis misreported the substance of the charges, as they were for attempt rather than the actual completed crimes... In addition, those charges were expunged in 2009, so they should not have appeared on the report at all."
Sparks claims that the erroneously reported charges precluded him from the city administrator job, but former Riverton Mayor Lars Baker said that was not so.
"He just wasn't a top candidate," said Baker.
