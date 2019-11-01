TORRINGTON (WNE) – Former Clerk of District Court Kathi Rickard has entered a plea of not guilty to six counts of felony theft.
Rickard appeared in the Eighth Judicial District Court in Torrington for an arraignment hearing on Tuesday afternoon. She is accused of embezzling more than $209,000 from district court funds she was elected to manage. Rickard’s case will now be set for trial.
If she is found guilty, she could face a maximum of 60 years in prison.
Judge F. Scott Peasely and special prosecutor Spencer Allred appeared via video-conference, due to travel conditions on Tuesday.
The charges against Rickard are the result of an investigation by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, which was initiated after checks issued by the court were returned for non-sufficient funds.
Agent Michael Carlson filed the affidavit of probable cause in the case after conducting a lengthy investigation into the court’s records.
Carlson found the office used two checking accounts, known as WYUSER and QuickBooks in the office. “Upon completing his analysis, the auditor determined that between July 2014 and December 2018, approximately $58,678.28 in cash was missing from the WYUSER account and approximately $150,550.59 in cash was missing from the QuickBooks account,” the affidavit said. “The total of all the missing cash was $209,228.86.”
The auditor’s report showed the first significant differences in the accounts began to show up in the summer of 2014 – when Rickard took over for the previous clerk.
She resigned from her post in February, citing medical issues as the reason.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.