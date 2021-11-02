The number of Wyoming deaths tied to coronavirus has increased by 69, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The department said the deaths, which occurred between August and the end of October, brought to 1,243 the number of Wyoming residents whose deaths have been linked to the coronavirus since it was first detected in Wyoming in March 2020.
Thirteen Sweetwater County residents, nine men and four women, died in September and October, the department said, and nine were hospitalized for the treatment of coronavirus.
Ten Natrona County residents, six men and four women, died in October, while nine Park County residents, seven men and two women, also died. Eight Laramie County residents, six men and two women, were also among the victims.
The victims also included six Converse County residents, four men and two women, five Campbell County residents, four men and one woman, and four Carbon County residents, all men.
The deaths of four Fremont County residents, three women and one men, were also linked to the illness.
Other victims included two Albany County men and one woman, a Big Horn County man, a Goshen County man, a Lincoln County man and woman, a Sheridan County man and two Sublette County men.
The announcement came as the Department of Health reported that active coronavirus cases in Wyoming remained relatively stable Tuesday, growing by five to total 2,614.
