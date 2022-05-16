I-80 bridge work in Laramie complete
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The eastbound off-ramp bridge over Interstate 80 at exit 316 in Laramie has reopened. This is four months after a January semitrailer crash that damaged a support on the bridge.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation recently reported that the department and S&S Builders have completed the repair.
The good news is that this wrapped up three weeks ahead of schedule.
Crews continued working this past week to remove shoring, barriers and traffic control measures put up to direct traffic. Motorists can expect to still experience lane closures on I-80 until that’s completed.
The bridge was damaged when a semitrailer crashed into a support. WYDOT reported at the time there were no injuries in the crash.
The impact to a beam on the opposite side of the bridge weakened the structure. While it was able to hold the weight of the overpass, the off-ramp couldn’t also take the weight of live traffic.
This story was posted May 15, 2022.
———
Teenager arrested on multiple charges
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — A local teenager was arrested on Wednesday by the Rock Springs Police Department for multiple charges.
The 16-year-old was arrested on charges for reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude police officers, interference with peace officers – interference or resisting arrest and failure to stop at stop signs.
On May 11, at approximately 3:45 p.m. officers from the Rock Springs Police Department were dispatched to a residence in Rock Springs regarding a 9-1-1 call.
Officers arrived on the scene to learn that a male teenager, who was believed to be under the influence of methamphetamine, had become irate and volatile toward his elderly grandparents before leaving the residence in a vehicle.
While officers were there, the subject returned to the area where he was observed driving recklessly and nearly causing a collision.
Officers made several attempts to initiate a traffic stop, but the subject failed to stop.
During the police pursuit of the subject, the individual called family members threatening to shoot them and the responding police officers.
The subject called into the dispatch center and began speaking with a RSPD officer. Through this interaction, officers were able to gather information on the location of the subject and safely take him into custody without further incident at approximately 6:30 p.m.
The subject was transported and booked into Sweetwater County Detention Center.
This story was published on May 14, 2022.
———
One cub hazed after 399 and her brood split
JACKSON (WNE) – Grizzly 399 and her four cubs have officially separated, spreading out into different areas of Grand Teton National Park and the unincorporated areas of Teton County on Thursday and Friday.
One cub, one of two that was collared last year, was hazed with vehicles and cracker shells Friday morning after spending the evening in the Solitude subdivision with a collar-free sibling.
Wyoming Game and Fish Department Large Carnivore Supervisor Dan Thompson said the bear had not gotten into a conflict or accessed human-related foods.
Rather, it was hazed to keep it out of a residential area and let the two-year-old subadult know “it’s not an area we want [it] to habituate to,” Thompson told the Jackson Hole Daily.
The Friday morning operation came after 399’s cubs were emancipated over the previous 48 hours, an action that wildlife managers have widely expected since the five bears emerged from their den on Easter weekend.
Grizzly cubs usually separate from their mothers about two years after being born. Grizzly 399 first emerged from the den with her four cubs in 2020.
“This is fully what we were anticipating,” Grand Teton National Park’s bear management specialist Justin Schwabedissen said. “As the family group separates and these cubs go off on their own, we’re certainly concerned that some of these cubs may move south outside of the park and head onto private lands.”
The grizzly family’s official split seems to have been spurred by a large male grizzly that has shown up to court 399.
At some point in the last 48 hours, one of 399’s two collared cubs separated from its mother and three siblings. The other three littermates also left 399 at one point, Schwabedissen said.
But those three cubs returned sometime Thursday night, only to be chased away by the male bear.
This story was published on May 14, 2022.
