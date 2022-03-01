People can now register for the WyoPoets 2022 Spring Workshop, which is April 29-30 at the Converse County Library in Douglas.
This year Camille Dungy will be the guest poet.
Dungy is the author of four collections of poetry, most recently “Trophic Cascade,” winner of the Colorado Book Award. Her debut collection of personal essays is “Guidebook to Relative Strangers,” a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award.
WyoPoets is a Wyoming-based organization of people who write poetry for publication and/or as a hobby. WyoPoets is a 501©(3) organization and is the Wyoming branch of the National Federation of State Poetry Societies.
To register online, go to www.wyopoets.org
The Spring Workshop is supported in part by a grant from the Wyoming Arts Council, with support from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Wyoming Legislature.
