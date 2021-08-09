The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 94 over the weekend.
Figures from the Wyoming Department of Health’s regular coronavirus update showed that the state recorded 444 new laboratory-confirmed cases on Monday from Friday, along with 129 new probable cases.
Also over the weekend, the state received new reports of 479 recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases, leaving Wyoming with 1,536 active cases, an increase of 94 from Friday.
Laramie County continued to lead the state for the number of active cases at 364; Natrona County had 198, Campbell County had 153; Uinta had 110; Teton had 85; Sheridan had 83; Fremont had 78; Albany had 62; Park and Sweetwater had 61; Carbon had 54; Converse had 49; Lincoln had 40; Big Horn had 25; Platte had 24; Goshen had 20; Johnson had 16; Weston had 14; Hot Springs had 10; Sublette and Washakie had eight; Niobrara had seven, and Crook had six.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
Every county except Niobrara reported new confirmed coronavirus cases. Laramie County had the highest number of new cases at 131. Campbell County had 54.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 67,026 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the first case was detected in Wyoming in March 2020.
Of those, 64,704 have recovered.
