JACKSON (WNE) — Snow King and town officials have finally settled on an update to the resort’s master plan, ending more than a year and a half of negotiation and public review of the controversial document.
The process has seen ups and downs galore, sometimes seeming at risk of collapse. But cool heads prevailed Monday, when town councilors unanimously agreed on a plan to renovate the mountain and — theoretically — keep a struggling Snow King financially stable.
“I do think that this is going to be a win for the community as a whole,” Mayor Pete Muldoon said. “I know that we could continue to work on this for months and months and months … but I think we’ve reached the point of diminishing returns, and I think we’re at a good spot.
“We didn’t get everything we wanted,” he added.
The most notable concession was a zipline at the eastern side of the mountain, an addition that many Jacksonites fiercely opposed. But weighed against the benefits of a thriving resort, most elected officials agreed, it was a fair trade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.